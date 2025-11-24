Mike Tomlin Makes Unexpected Steelers Locker Room Decision After Confirming Aaron Rodgers’ Return Date

Head coach Mike Tomlin actually considered putting quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field against the Chicago Bears. The player’s status remained questionable the past week due to a small fracture in his left wrist. The Pittsburgh Steelers eventually backed out, giving QB Mason Rudolph his first start of the season. But this decision came with a twist and raised concerns about Tomlin’s trust in his own locker room.

“Could be Tomlin keeping the circle tight to not give the Bears any clues. Still odd.”

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor raised this point after what she heard from the locker room. According to her, Rudolph was told about his playing status only on Saturday, but that’s not all. Tight end Jonnu Smith and several other players stated that they learned Rodgers wouldn’t be playing just minutes before the game. Why is it “odd” in Pryor’s view?

In the NFL, coaches typically keep their players informed to ensure they are fully prepared. So, Mike Tomlin’s approach suggests he wanted to keep the information sealed. He might not have wanted the Bears to find out about Rodgers’ playing status early on. But that also means that he probably doesn’t trust his locker room enough.

Moreover, Pryor followed up on the tweet that stated Tomlin personally made the decision not to play him. Overall, even if the coach didn’t intend to keep it a secret, the timing became the real talking point.

Rodgers sustained an injury in his left wrist in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Later, Tomlin revealed that his QB won’t need surgery. Rodgers wore a black wrist stabilizer while practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. Still, the Steelers didn’t want to exacerbate his injury and went with Rudolph.

He completed 24 of 31 passes for 171 yards with one interception and scored one touchdown. Unfortunately, the franchise still fell 28–31 and slipped into a first-place tie with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. As the Steelers tried Mason Rudolph on Sunday, the coach shared a big update.

Mike Tomlin reveals timeline of Rodgers’ return

Rodgers had played 27 consecutive games since the 2024 season, but the streak ended this week. Thankfully, Mike Tomlin confirmed that the ten-time Pro Bowler’s return isn’t far away.

“I anticipate him being ready for next week.”

On Sunday, Tomlin didn’t sideline the QB1 until just two hours before kickoff. Speaking to CBS before the game, he explained that his decision was based on the player’s condition. The coaching staff wasn’t confident about Rodgers playing with a brace on his injured left wrist. In fact, the Steelers didn’t even name him the emergency No. 3 quarterback out of caution.

With Rodgers out, rookie quarterback Will Howard served as Rudolph’s backup. Meanwhile, Tomlin said the uncertainty gave Rudolph more practice reps ahead of the game.

“Certainly, it was not a fluid week for him,” Tomlin said. “It was a fluid week for Mason in terms of reps. I think it will be in our rearview as we move forward.”

The Steelers, now 6-5 after the loss, will try to reset as they prepare to fight the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Week 13.