Mike Tomlin Pitched New Role at Sinking Franchise Amid Calls for Firing at Steelers

The league insiders expect a measured decision for Tomlin later

Aaron Rodgers proved the season isn't over yet for the team & HC

For the first time in a coaching tenure defined by unwavering stability, Mike Tomlin’s future with the Pittsburgh Steelers is genuinely in question. The calls for firing hit another level after franchise icon Ben Roethlisberger said it might be time for Tomlin and the Steelers to split. Big Ben added that Tomlin might actually be better off somewhere else, and the Steelers could use a new voice. And if that happens, an ex-NFL QB pitched what can be Tomlin’s next destination.

While talking on the Dan Patrick Show, Chris Simms suggested that the New York Giants might be Tomlin’s next step.

“The fan base is annoyed with Tomlin and annoyed with the Steelers,” Simms said. “So, there is something there, and I understand it… It’s time for everybody to get a fresh new start. I would love if they fired him. I would love it because I want the Giants to get Mike Tomlin.”

Since 2007, Tomlin has been the leader in Black and Gold. He led his team to win a Super Bowl in the 2008 season. He never finished below .500, and he kept the Steelers relevant even when talent dipped. However, New York is not a soft landing spot.

Right now, the Giants sit at 2-11. The Giants already fired Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. They also parted ways with Jerome Henderson and safeties coach Michael Treier last season. The franchise also fired assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox, according to multiple reports.

So, it will be difficult for Tomlin to steady and lead a sinking franchise like the Giants. But what is Tomlin’s situation right now?

The Steelers reportedly have a team option for 2027, and they must decide on it by early March. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that detail and the tight deadline, which instantly shifted the tone around Tomlin’s future. Instead of loud, firing talk, the discussion turned into business and long-term planning inside Steelers Nation.

Meanwhile, insiders connected to the league are not expecting a sudden breakup. Most suggest that Pittsburgh will review the season and decide based on direction and stability. So even with pressure from fans and noise from outside, Tomlin has time.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers aren’t done yet

The pressure around Mike Tomlin did not disappear, but it went quiet for at least one week. The Steelers defeated Baltimore with a tight 27-22 win.

Aaron Rodgers also delivered the type of performance the Black and Gold needed. He put up a season-high 284 passing yards and did not take a single sack. He threw one interception but also punched in his first rushing touchdown in three years.

And Mike Tomlin is happy with the performance. In the post-game, his pride was visible.

“Awesome team win. I’m just appreciative of the effort of the men in that locker room. It’s classic Steelers vs. Ravens.”

The Steelers are now 7-6, and the Ravens sit at 6-7. So, the AFC North could come down to the Week 18 showdown between them.