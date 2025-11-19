Mike Tomlin Predicted to Bench Aaron Rodgers as Steelers’ Playoff Hopes Slip

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals midway because of a reported left-hand injury. The suspense grew until head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Rodgers had suffered a wrist fracture. Fortunately, he assured us the fracture won’t require surgery. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers insider dropped a new update, raising doubts about Rodgers’ comeback this week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think they’re going to probably be overly cautious because there are a lot of variables there that you heard Mike Tomlin just list. And one of them is functionality.”

During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Pittsburgh’s host network host Gerry Dulac said that Rodgers won’t likely play this week. He pointed out Tomlin’s statement regarding the quarterback’s health.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to guess based on all that that he is not going to play,” Dulac said. “I’m certainly not ruling it out, but that’s my guess.”

The coach had earlier confirmed that Rodgers’ availability in the next game will depend on a few factors. While Rodgers won’t undergo surgery for his fracture, it will come down to ensuring his safety and effectiveness with limited use of his left hand, according to Tomlin.

Dulac echoed similar sentiments that pain tolerance may not be an issue for Aaron Rodgers. However, he thinks that Rodgers’ functionality is the real question. In his view, it’s important to consider how well he can grip the ball, take snaps, hand off properly, and protect himself. He fears that Rodgers may exacerbate his injury because of a similar fall. Meanwhile, Dulac pointed out that the Steelers are confident that quarterback Mason Rudolph can fill in for the ten-time Pro Bowler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But they also know they’re comfortable that if Mason Rudolph has to play, it’d be different if it was just Will Howard, for example, the rookie who just came off IR.”

Earlier, the Steelers’ HC mentioned that the four-time MVP pushed to play this week, showing his toughness and dedication. Yet, Tomlin’s final decision rests on how functional and safe he will be on the field, similar to what Dulac mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On Sunday, Rodgers sustained the injury before halftime after being tackled while making a throw. Fans saw him holding his left hand immediately after the hit. However, the injury doesn’t affect his throwing arm, as he’s right-handed. And let us tell you that this isn’t the first time Rodgers has suffered a wrist-related injury.

The incident occurred during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers in 2022. The quarterback suffered a broken right thumb after New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines sacked him. Yet, the player showed up for practice after a few days, adding to his history of toughness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playoff dreams dim as the Steelers may repeat history

The Steelers’ playoff hopes reignited after a strong 34-12 win against the Bengals. But it may be too soon to celebrate, as the team grapples with Aaron Rodgers’ injury situation. With the playoff race intensifying, we wonder if the team is slowly drifting away from the postseason picture.

“I think there’s a lot of trepidation there. You know, that three-and-a-half-game lead that the Steelers had on the Ravens is all but gone,” Dulac said.

According to him, beating the Bengals would have been tough if Rudolph hadn’t stepped up during the second half. Now, with two more games against the Baltimore Ravens still on the schedule, the stakes are higher, and every slip could affect their position in the division. Gerry continued on the team’s intense stretch ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have Buffalo after the Bears. They still have to go to Detroit. And you look at the, you know, four of the last six years in December; they’ve had three-game losing streaks.”

Dulac noted that the Steelers had lost their last five consecutive playoff games, so there’s a lingering tension ahead of the playoffs. As for underperforming in the late season, it’s been an almost consistent pattern for the franchise. They’ve repeatedly stumbled down the stretch, including a three-game skid to end 2019, a late collapse after an 11–0 start in 2020, and a four-game losing streak to close the 2024 regular season.



All of it fuels the pressure on Pittsburgh to avoid another late-season slide with the playoffs on the line.