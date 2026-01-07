Mike Tomlin Puts Steelers Locker Room on Strict Notice Before Texans Game Amid Playoff Drought

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Tomlin issues warning as Steelers turn attention to Texans.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers defeating the Baltimore Ravens 26-24, thanks to a Tyler Loop missed field goal, head coach Mike Tomlin’s focus shifts to the playoffs. The Steelers will take on the Houston Texans in their AFC Wildcard matchup and will hope to improve on their dismal postseason record over the recent past. With these ghosts of the past still looming strong, Tomlin sent out a powerful message to his Steelers.

“Don’t take home playoff games for granted,” Mike Tomlin said, as reported by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “Certainly, don’t take Monday night home playoff games for granted.”

This statement by the Steelers’ head coach comes up as Pittsburgh enters the 2026 playoffs on a six-game postseason losing streak. Further, the team’s last playoff win was nine years ago in January 2017, as Mike Tomlin holds an 8-11 record over his 19 seasons with the Steelers. However, with the Texans up next on the schedule, the Pittsburgh head coach doesn’t want the critics to associate those past streaks with this current roster.

“You know, it’s not about the organization or myself,” Tomlin said. “It’s about this collective. And quite frankly, most of these men don’t care about the last whatever years (of the streak). Most of them are new to us, and so that’s where my focus is.”

Tomlin is right, as 23 players on this current roster have yet to even experience one of the Steelers’ playoff losses. As part of this current roster, only one player—kicker Chris Boswell—has been part of these defeats. Similarly, only Boswell and defensive tackle Cam Heyward were part of the Steelers when the streak began with a 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game at the end of the 2016 season.

With these comments, Mike Tomlin is adamant about focusing on their upcoming matchup against Houston. Similarly, his QB1, Aaron Rodgers, has also expressed his excitement about finally ending the long postseason losing streak.

Aaron Rodgers addresses the Steelers’ losing postseason streak

As the Mike Tomlin-coached Steelers fought tooth and nail to win their last regular-season game against the Ravens, there’s a sense of belief in Pittsburgh about a positive run in the upcoming postseason. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about this feeling as he looks to end the Steelers’ disappointing playoff losing streak this January.

“It’s going to give us some belief,” Rodgers said about the importance of their victory against Baltimore for the upcoming AFC Wild Card clash against the Houston Texans.

The four-time MVP also expressed excitement about returning to the playoffs after his long absence from the postseason.

“There are 14 teams that will be left. Eighteen will be planning their offseason. It’s good to be part of the 14 after so many years,” Rodgers said. “’22 we lost the last game to make the playoffs; ’23 I was out; ’24 we were terrible, so nice to be back in this position.”

As positivity continues to brew at Acrisure Stadium ahead of the AFC Wild Card matchup, the Steelers nation will hope for their veteran head coach, Mike Tomlin, and QB1 Aaron Rodgers to continue this winning momentum, leading to a possible championship after a 17-year wait.