Mike Tomlin Receives Bad News on His Future With Steelers as Aaron Rodgers Keeps Options Open Beyond Pittsburgh

Essentials Inside The Story With everything on the line in Week 18, quiet league chatter is hinting that Pittsburgh's future may not look as stable as it once did

An aging core and growing postseason frustration are forcing uncomfortable conversations behind the scenes

As the season hangs in the balance, uncertainty around both the head coach and quarterback adds another layer of tension

Head coach Mike Tomlin’s future with the Pittsburgh Steelers is again under the microscope. As the franchise enters a do-or-die contest with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, fresh comments from an NFL insider suggest real questions are emerging. With a roster that’s aging and the mounting pressure, there could be big changes coming for the organization. And it may build uncertainty around Tomlin’s stint with the Steelers.

During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, journalist Albert Breer shared his take on whether Tomlin or Ravens coach John Harbaugh could be “coaching for their jobs.” And his response targeted the Steelers.

“I personally think it’d be more likely that there would be change in Pittsburgh than Baltimore,” he said. “But this conversation has been amped up again on the outside and where the owners’ heads on it.”

According to Breer, the team’s roster is the actual issue rather than the leadership problems. He pointed out that big shots such as Aaron Rodgers, Cam Heyward, Jalen Ramsey, and T.J. Watt are all on the older side for their positions. With so many key players nearing the end of their careers, an organizational revamp seems inevitable.

Breer believes that move may also trigger bigger questions about whether the same head coach should guide the next phase. At the same time, he doesn’t think the Steelers don’t appreciate Tomlin’s efforts or will end up sacking him.

“I certainly don’t think there’d be a firing. It could happen a number of different ways,” the Sports Illustrated reporter explained. “It could happen with Mike walking away. I don’t have any information that he’s ready to do that. But that’s certainly something when a guy’s been in one place for 19 years.”

On the field, the pressure hasn’t helped Tomlin. Under him, Pittsburgh has never recorded a losing season and won Super Bowl XLIII in 2008. But their postseason success raises eyebrows as the team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016. Their last three wild-card games resulted in lopsided losses, with the opponents outscoring them 101-52. Most recently, their loss to the Cleveland Browns following three straight wins left them with a must-win contest against the Ravens.

For now, Mike Tomlin’s contract runs through 2026 with an option for 2027, and there’s no sign the Steelers are ready to release him. However, future developments can change the scenario. Meanwhile, Breer’s assessment comes after questions about the future of Tomlin’s quarterback are buzzing.

Mike Tomlin’s elite quarterback keeps his options open

The Steelers’ season is hanging by a thread, and it all boils down to the outcome of Week 18 against the Ravens. Amid the intense situation, Aaron Rodgers admitted he hasn’t spent much time thinking about playing for the team next year. Currently, he’s under a one-year, $13.65 million contract with Pittsburgh. With the clock ticking, Rodgers has done his homework on what his future may look like.

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 28: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on December 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.

“I’m thinking about this week, but obviously I’m 42 years old and I’m on a one-year deal,” he said. “…Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent. So that’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there’ll be options, I would think, maybe one or two, if I decide I still want to play.”

Earlier this year, the player hinted that the 2025 season might be his last with Mike Tomlin’s team. Turns out, he deliberately signed a one-year deal because the goal was all about ending his career with a “lot of love and fun and peace.”

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Rodgers remains grateful for his journey with the Steelers. He highlighted how everyone on the team has been “fantastic,” both on and off the field. He said the chapter turned out to be better than he expected. For now, Rodgers’ focus remains on beating Baltimore and keeping his team’s season alive.