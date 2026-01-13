Mike Tomlin Receives New Job Offer as Steelers Make Final Decision on Firing HC After Aaron Rodgers’ Fury – Report

Mike Tomlin’s future with the Pittsburgh Steelers is once again in the spotlight. After another painful playoff loss and loud fan anger, new reports suggest Tomlin is not going anywhere. Instead, the longtime Steelers head coach may already have another big option waiting if he ever chooses to walk away.

The news was shared by Pro Football Talk on X early this morning. The report clearly stated, “Mike Tomlin won’t be fired. There’s a belief he has a TV offer in his back pocket if he chooses to pursue that path.” This report suggested that league insiders believe the Steelers remain committed to Tomlin and that his experience, voice, and presence still carry strong value across both football and media circles.

NFL reporter Jori Epstein also shared fresh insight on X, adding to the conversation. She posted comments from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who strongly backed Tomlin and pushed against the idea of firing proven coaches.

Rodgers said, “For either of those 2 guys to be on the hot seat is really apropos of where we’re at in society and the league.” “When you have the right guy, culture’s right, you don’t think about making a change,” he added. Rodgers’ words reflected frustration with quick reactions and highlighted how outside pressure often drives decisions more than long-term success.

Fan anger peaked during the AFC wild-card game when “Fire Tomlin” chants filled the stadium. The Texans broke open a close game late and crushed the Steelers 30-6, marking another tough playoff exit.

Despite the playoff struggles, Tomlin’s regular-season record remains strong. He has never had a losing season and clinched his 193rd regular-season win in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. That win tied him with Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll for ninth all-time. Still, the postseason numbers hurt, with six first-round exits and nine straight seasons without a playoff win.

In the end, the Steelers appear set on standing by Mike Tomlin despite the growing noise. His regular-season success, leadership, and respect around the league continue to outweigh his recent playoff losses. With support from players like Aaron Rodgers and talk of a TV role in the future, Tomlin’s next chapter still looks strong, whether it stays in Pittsburgh or moves elsewhere.

Mike Tomlin breaks down the Steelers’ Wild-Card loss after the Texans dominate

Mike Tomlin faced the media on Monday after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff run came to a rough end. The head coach did not hide his frustration as Houston’s defense shut down Pittsburgh and ended the season in a one-sided wild-card loss.

Opening his postgame comments, Tomlin admitted the pain of the result. “Certainly a disappointing end to our season, but you certainly gotta give Houston a lot of credit,” he said, pointing directly to the Texans’ defense. He added that Houston “ruled the day” and fully lived up to the strong reputation it carried into the game.

The Steelers had early chances but failed to turn them into points. “We didn’t capitalize off of turnovers in the first half. We were plus two and still down,” Tomlin explained. He made it clear that being in that position at halftime showed serious offensive issues. Third-down struggles also stood out in his breakdown. “Let’s talk about our inability to perform on third down,” Tomlin said, noting it hurt the team all night. He added that Pittsburgh never found rhythm, while Houston stayed strong as the game wore on.

In the end, Tomlin called the night disappointing but remained thankful for his players. He praised their effort throughout the season, even as another playoff exit leaves the Steelers facing tough questions heading into the offseason.

The season ends with frustration and reflection for Pittsburgh. Tomlin’s comments made it clear the effort was there, but missed chances and execution issues proved costly when the pressure was highest.