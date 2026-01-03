Mike Tomlin Reveals Plans to Stop Derrick Henry as Steelers HC Puts Aaron Rodgers’ Offense on Notice

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Tomlin draws a hard line on stopping Derrick Henry first.

Henry’s recent damage explains why Pittsburgh is bracing.

Aaron Rodgers’ offense arrives under scrutiny after another stumble.

Sunday Night at Acrisure Stadium strips a rivalry down to its rawest form. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens clash with everything on the line. The AFC North crown, a playoff berth, and the No. 4 seed are all hanging in the balance. And Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows exactly where this battle gets won. Stop Ravens running back Derrick Henry, or watch him run Pittsburgh’s season into the ground.

“I think you minimize his downhill running lanes,” Coach Tomlin explained on The Keys to the Game show on the Steelers’ official YouTube channel. “When he has a downhill running lane to the second level, and then to the third, his unique talents really take center stage. – And so we better do a good job of winning the line of scrimmage. Not giving him downhill angles and holes to the second and third levels, I think that’s a major component of working to minimize the big runner.”

While Tomlin’s blueprint is simple in theory, it will be a tall order to execute. The Steelers’ defense must eliminate Henry’s straight-line paths. Because once the 252-pound bulldozer hits top speed with a clear path, defensive backs become speed bumps and arm tackles become mere suggestions. The Steelers need to clog those gaps and force Henry into traffic before he can accelerate into the open field.

The Ravens’ entire offensive identity flows through Henry. He’s their battering ram, their play-action setup, and their answer to third-and-shorts. Neutralize him, and you force Baltimore to become one-dimensional. Let him loose, and you’re chasing ghosts all game while their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson, picks apart a defense stretched thin.

Derrick Henry’s numbers also back up Tomlin’s concern. He’s already rushed for 1,469 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He’s only gaining more momentum as the season winds down to the final stretch. Case in point, just last week against the Green Bay Packers, he rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns. If the Steelers can’t stop Henry from gaining momentum, he will become an unstoppable force.

Mike Tomlin has also recently noted that his defense is better equipped to stop Henry than last season. But stopping King Henry is just one part of the equation. Steel City’s road to the playoffs and Mike Tomlin’s future also depend on the offense. And after Week 17’s disaster, their resurgence is more important than ever.

Mike Tomlin needs Aaron Rodgers’ offense to “step up”

13-6. That’s what Pittsburgh managed in their Week 17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed to score a single touchdown, and their only points came through field goals. And now, after that embarrassment, when asked how the Steelers would compensate for missing players on offense, Tomlin didn’t sugarcoat it. His response cut straight to the heart of playoff football. Adapt, or go home.

“Certainly you adapt. When you got red paint, you paint your barn red,” Coach Tomlin said. “We’re going to need some guys to step up. We’re going to need some plays from people. That’s just the nature of team sports, and particularly this time of year as you work through attrition.”

Mike Tomlin isn’t complaining about injuries or missing pieces. His message is simple: Aaron Rodgers and this offense need to find the end zone when it matters most. And for Week 18 success against the Ravens, that mission will come to fruition with plays from those “in support roles.”

“Oftentimes, the better teams are not only determined by the first wave of terror,” Tomlin continued. “It’s by those that play in support roles and those that are capable of rising up and providing quality play in support roles.”

Tomlin pointed to wide receiver Scotty Miller as proof that the depth can deliver. Miller’s caught six passes or the last two weeks after barely touching the ball all season. With star wideout DK Metcalf’s suspension carrying into Week 18, Miller is expected to see even more work against New York. And for the most part, Mike Tomlin remains optimistic as long as the offense can deliver.

“I’m looking forward to guys showing that they belong and showing that they’re capable and ready,” Tomlin concluded.

Now, Week 18 decides everything. Can Pittsburgh’s defense execute Tomlin’s blueprint and contain King Henry? And the bigger question: can the offense finally break through after getting shut out? There’s no more room left for error, and the loser for Week 18 gets an early ticket to the 2026 offseason with a playoff heartbreak.