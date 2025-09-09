Mike Tomlin Rules Out 3 Injured Defensive Players as Steelers HC Announces Jabrill Peppers Signing

The win over the Jets didn’t come without a cost. Pittsburgh left MetLife Stadium bruised, and Mike Tomlin didn’t sugarcoat the aftermath in his post-game presser. Safety DeShon Elliott and linebacker Malik Harrison both left with knee injuries, while cornerback Joey Porter Jr. tightened up his hamstring and was pulled early “so it didn’t get any worse than it was.”

Tomlin chalked up the rest to the usual “bumps and bruises,” even noting Cam Heyward’s brief scare—a poked eye that looked far more serious in real time but turned out harmless. But by today, the picture has already shifted. Tomlin officially ruled out three defensive players for Sunday’s matchup with Seattle: rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee), Elliott (knee), and Harrison (knee). It’s a tough blow for Harmon, the 21st overall pick, who already saw his preseason end after an awkward twist in his right knee against Carolina.

As he was carted off that night, Harmon admitted he feared his regular season might be at risk. And now it might be. For Harrison, the injury came on the Jets’ final touchdown, when Justin Fields punched in a one-yard run. And Harrison collided with an offensive lineman in the pile. He’s been serving as the team’s OLB4 with Nick Herbig sidelined, which makes his absence even trickier for Pittsburgh’s depth chart. Porter, meanwhile, was pulled purely as a precaution. Tomlin made it clear they didn’t want the hamstring flare-up to worsen, though it’s still unclear how much time, if any, the young corner could miss. But there is at least a glimmer of good news. Tomlin said he’s “optimistic” Joey Porter Jr. could be ready and “really optimistic” that Nick Herbig (hamstring) will return.

But it’s already clear Pittsburgh is going to face a tough upcoming test where depth will be tested early. Elliott’s setback, however, might be the biggest concern. On a run to the outside, his left knee bent awkwardly as he closed in on the tackle. He stayed down, limped off, and had his helmet taken—a bad sign in the moment. The 28-year-old safety is coming off a strong 2024 season. During which he logged 108 tackles, forced two fumbles, and recovered three more. He also snagged an interception and broke up six passes in 15 games. Pittsburgh is simply a better team with him patrolling the back end. But if he’s out for a stretch, veteran Chuck Clark might step in.

At least Tomlin didn’t leave the defensive cupboard bare. He confirmed Tuesday that the Steelers are signing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers. A move that could prove pivotal if Elliott’s absence lingers.

Mike Tomlin turns to Jabrill Peppers as Steelers patch secondary

When the storm hit Pittsburgh’s secondary, Mike Tomlin didn’t flinch—he adjusted the sails. Two days after DeShon Elliott crumpled with a knee injury against the Jets, Tomlin confirmed the Steelers would be signing Jabrill Peppers. “We will be signing Jabrill today and get him up to speed about what it is we will ask him to do,” he said. Direct. This wasn’t a luxury move. Elliott, the defensive hub and voice of a retooled backfield featuring Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, had been the team’s anchor. Losing him creates ripples you can feel across the field. Chuck Clark is the next man up on the depth chart, but Tomlin wanted more than coverage—he wanted grit.

Peppers brings exactly that. A first-rounder in 2017, he’s logged nearly 100 games, with 511 tackles. Seven picks, six forced fumbles, and a reputation for lining up anywhere. Safety, nickel, special teams—you name it. Tomlin framed it simply: “He’s a football player first, positional player second.” That versatility matters when your defense just got shredded for 394 yards. And 182 on the ground by Justin Fields and Breece Hall. Yes, the Steelers slammed the door late with Ramsey’s fourth-down hit on Garrett Wilson. But the warning signs were neon bright.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And the defense wasn’t the only unit caught in the storm. Up front, Aaron Rodgers got dropped four times, with second-year tackle Broderick Jones exposed by Will McDonald off the edge. Tomlin refused to single Jones out, defending his toughness with the kind of steel-spined reminder only he can deliver: “You win some battles, you lose some battles. You come back fighting.” That’s the same energy he sees in Peppers. Adding another fighter to a roster that’s already limping into Week 2.