Mike Tomlin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Against Steelers Offense After Aaron Rodgers’ Warning

The Steelers closed out their preseason with another win. This time, against the Panthers, pushing Aaron Rodgers’ team to two victories in three games. Carolina, meanwhile, slipped to 0-3 after managing only 23 points and surrendering 46 across their preseason slate. The scoreboard announced a 19-10 win for the Steelers, finishing with 3 sacks. Even though 4x MVP Rodgers was predicted to sit out the preseason finale, wins are stacked for Mike Tomlin. Rodgers has also stepped into a leadership role with the locker room, benefiting from his two decades of experience. However, there was still something missing from the team’s offense, as per the HC.

Mike Tomlin faced the media after the preseason finale and spoke his mind on the team’s performance. “We turned the ball over there early. The tackling was shaky at best at times. I think they had 100 yards rushing at the half, and that’s just kind of indicative of how poor the tackling was at times. And so we got some things to work on, but it’s good to do that with a victory. That’s why you step in the stadiums to win,” Tomlin said. Hmm….a couple of mistakes by the Steelers, which were ignored by many, Tomlin looked through them, highlighting the issue in public.

On the other hand, before the game even kicked off, Rodgers had already set the tone in the locker room. The veteran starter delivered a pointed message to his linemen, warning them to take on a role larger than just blocking. Rodgers told the group he expected them to act as “policemen” every time they stepped onto the football field.

Rodgers later elaborated on the mindset during Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast. He seems to be leaving his imprint on the locker room. He recalled seeing Skylar Thompson take a hit earlier in camp and made his feelings clear. “I said, ‘We gotta protect each other. And you guys are the policemen out there on the field. You’re the big brothers out there. You protect everybody from DK [Metcalf] to me to whoever’s in there (at) quarterback or whoever’s in there (at) running back. I don’t care if it’s preseason practice, whatever. You gotta protect them.’”

The effect of Rodgers’ warning was demonstrated on the turf. Rookie defensive lineman Yahya Black took control in the third quarter. He delivered back-to-back sacks, including a strip sack that shifted momentum. Skylar Thompson impressed with sharp accuracy, completing 11 of 13 passes for 152 yards. He connected with Lance McCutcheon on a 24-yard touchdown strike. Rookie kicker Ben Sauls also delivered with four field goals, showing poise under pressure.

Both Thompson and Sauls rebounded after their struggles against the Buccaneers. Tomlin made sure to highlight Sauls’ turnaround, praising his performance. “Really happy for Ben Salls. The work he was able to show us tonight, man, good for him,” Tomlin said after the win. Even though small wins are slowly getting added to the Steelers’ 2025 resume, they can not seem to be able to shake off the injury bug.

Mike Tomlin’s injury-plagued roster

Just before the final whistle, Pittsburgh defensive tackle Derrick Harmon had to be carted off the field. The rookie went down with a knee injury in the early stages of the preseason game. He appeared emotional as he left, covering his head with a towel. Coach Mike Tomlin later provided clarity, describing the setback as a sprain. Tomlin explained, “Had a couple of injuries of note. Derek Harmon’s got a knee sprain of some description. He’s being evaluated.”

Harmon was not the only player to suffer. Wideout Brandon Johnson exited in the first half with a foot injury. His absence created uncertainty about his return. Johnson did not record any stats before leaving. Tomlin confirmed the concern, stating, “Brandon Johnson’s got a foot injury of some description. He’s also being evaluated.”

The receiver depth took another hit with Gabe Davis expected to meet with the Bills, further lightening the room. Harmon’s injury only added to the cloud. On top of that, quarterback Will Howard, sidelined with a hand issue, remained questionable. Both Howard and WR Calvin Austin III also did not dress for the Panthers matchup due to an abdominal injury. Ben Skowronek joined the injury list as well. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith addressed the setback Monday, telling Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com that Skowronek is managing a toe injury.

Mike Tomlin is walking the tightrope, and fans are holding their breath, hoping he does not throw in the towel.