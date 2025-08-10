Mike Tomlin Speaks to Pittsburgh Directly as Aaron Rodgers-Less Steelers Offense Thrive vs. Jaguars

After a tug-of-war showdown between the Steelers and the Jaguars, as the final scoreboard reflected 31-25, the EverBank Stadium erupted. The Steelers kept their lead, and the Jags tried their best to close the distance as much as possible. When the final whistle went off, for a moment, you’d think you were not in Jacksonville, but in the heart of Acrisure Stadium instead. For the Steel City faithful, the show put on by Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson was everything they’ve waited all offseason for. The offense clicked, the defense hummed, and for HC Mike Tomlin, the rest was early preseason glory. And the coach is grateful as he addresses Pittsburgh.

After the game, Coach Tomlin addressed the media. “You know, it was really a good evening’s work. We got put in a lot of situations and got a chance to watch people perform in them. – we were pretty clean and so productive night on a lot of fronts and obviously we’ll comb through the tape man and learn from it in a lot of ways, both players and coaches, and hopefully be better the next time out.” The gravitas of Mike Tomlin’s victory was such that when he opened the floor to questions, none arose. And he smiled and walked away with a thank you. But there were no questions to be asked; the eruption in the stadium after the game said it all.

Coach Tomlin put up a reel on his official IG account with a clip from the game. As the team filed out of the stadium after the victory, Mike Tomlin followed suit. Holding up a peace sign and nodding victoriously, he looked around at the crowds of black and gold screaming their lungs out at the EverBank Stadium. Tomlin’s caption on the reel said it all: “Thanks for making us feel at home, Steelers Nation.” The message was simple, yet powerful. A nod of gratitude from the leader who has so often been the voice and heartbeat for the city he represents. For Pittsburgh, this preseason opener was less about the final score and more about proof: a new era was taking shape, and for one night, the future looked both promising and familiar.

Of course, the elephant in the stadium was Aaron Rodgers’ absence from the field. Freshly acquired and designated as the Steelers’ starting QB for 2025, Rodgers’ debut was postponed. HC Tomlin made a calculated decision. Veterans like Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, TJ Watt, and Cam Heyward would rest, prioritizing both long-term health and an opportunity for backups to shine. Even before the announcement came, Rodgers had already echoed the coaching staff’s plan. “If [Tomlin] wants me to play, I’ll play. If not, then I won’t. … Preseason football is not necessarily real football, because defenses don’t really do a lot.” For established stars, the real work happens in joint practices and behind closed doors, and with a padded injury history, Pittsburgh wanted to ensure that their championship hopes weren’t derailed before September.

But even if A-Rod calls the preseason “not necessarily real football”, the stars of the show against the Jags would certainly disagree. For Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, the offense didn’t skip a beat; it roared.

Offense exceeds expectations: Rudolph and Thompson shine

With Aaron Rodgers away to ensure his health, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson split the spotlight, and did not disappoint. Rudolph started sharp, completing 9 of 10 passes for 84 yards and a TD. Then Thompson took over, dazzling with 233 yards on 20-of-28 passing, notching three TDs and zero interceptions. Against a Jaguars defense that struggled to adjust, the Steelers’ offense looked more aggressive and creative. But even the Jags had some notable moments.

Jaguars’ Cam Little put up the first 3 points on the board with a 41-yard field goal. He followed it up with another 40-yard field goal as the Steelers led 7-6. As the Steelers notched another 7 points on the board, Little drove a massive 70-yard field goal to end the first half at 14-9. From there, it looked like the Jags had flipped the script as they briefly got the lead. But for the Steelers, it wasn’t a mere flash-in-the-pan performance. The offensive pace, timing, and adaptability suggested a unit more refined than the usual preseason experiment. With Skylar Thompson’s connections, the Steelers gave their faithful a taste of something new. An offense that was unshackled from last year’s predictability.

For Pittsburgh, the preseason opener answered more than just ‘who’s behind Rodgers?’ It offered reassurance that the organization’s depth and creativity remain its foundations. As Tomlin always says, “The standard is the standard.” Saturday night proved it’s not just a mantra; it’s a blueprint. Next time, when the Steelers go up against the Rams, we’ll see if that blueprint can hold for a second time around.