Mike Tomlin Spotted for the First Time Since Stepping Down as Steelers HC

It’s Mike Tomlin‘s first weekend since resigning as Steelers head coach. And he used it exactly how it should’ve been—by devoting it to his children. For 19 years, it was his family who watched him from the stands as he coached the Steelers, but this time, the roles were reversed.

Tomlin was spotted in attendance at the gymnastics meet between Georgia and LSU in Athens, Georgia. Notably, it marked his first public appearance since stepping down as Pittsburgh’s head coach.

He was there for one reason only: to support his daughter Harley, as she competed against the Bulldogs. Reporter Sara Tidwell was among the first to share the news.

"NFL coach Mike Tomlin is in attendance tonight to watch his daughter, Harley," Sara wrote on X

.

With her dad in the crowd, she delivered a sharp balance beam routine and scored a 9.825.

Harley is a four-star recruit out of Pittsburgh, and she trained at Xquisite Gymnastics. She is a two-time Region 7 All-Star and was crowned the All-Around Champion in both 2022 and 2023, while also qualifying three times for the USA Gymnastics Developmental Program Nationals.

It’s safe to say her mom passed down these skills. After all, Harley’s mother, Kiya, brings firsthand experience as a former collegiate gymnast. Tomlin, on the other hand, who’s also a father to two sons with Kiya Tomlin, has said that he’s a girl dad first.

Both of his sons, Dino and Mason, graduated from college in recent years. Dino played football at Boston College, and Mason played football at Columbia University. As for Harley, besides gymnastics, she’s majoring in advertising.

With Georgia set for seven nationally televised meets this season, Harley Tomlin is not leaning on her last name for attention. Instead, she is building her own.

Meanwhile, her dad, Mike, when a few NFL teams reached out to him regarding potential availability in the 2026 cycle, reportedly made it clear to them that he’s not coaching next season.

Inside Mike Tomlin’s decision to step away from coaching

Steelers team president Art Rooney II told reporters on Wednesday that Mike Tomlin stepping away had far more to do with personal reasons than wins or losses. Soon after, Tomlin addressed the decision himself and made the moment official.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Tomlin’s statement read.

He followed that by acknowledging the franchise that defined his career.

“The organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.”

At the same time, the resume speaks loudly. Over 19 seasons, Tomlin went 193-114-2. Yes, the run ended with seven straight postseason losses. Still, that does not erase the early dominance. In his first four years, he took the Steelers to two Super Bowls and brought one Lombardi Trophy back to the Steel City.

So, Tomlin is very much connected with the team and thankful for this chapter.

“I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.”

Now, if Tomlin wanted back in next season, his demand would likely mirror John Harbaugh’s. Harbaugh drew heavy interest and might land a massive deal with the New York Giants. Yet since Wednesday, there has been no buzz about Tomlin chasing another job. Instead, the focus feels clear. For now, family comes first.