Pittsburgh defeated Carolina 19-10 in their Week 3 preseason finale, breaking a trend of sluggish tune-ups and penalty-laden drives. Jalen Ramsey impressed with three consecutive back-to-back tackles, and it’s no wonder the Steelers shelled out big bucks to shore up their secondary. But even in victory, there remained work for the defense to do, surrendering a field goal as a result of one costly mistake.

Pittsburgh has done it on purpose to rest many of its top defenders early in the preseason, but coach Mike Tomlin went with his retooling secondary Thursday night, August 22. To join Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr., each got in on the action, allowing the fans a peek at what could be the NFL’s most legendary cornerback corps in 2025. The combined veteran know-how and youthful vitality of the three players guarantee to lay the groundwork for a secondary that will propel this defense to unprecedented heights.

In his Steelers debut, Jalen Ramsey’s intensity crossed the line when he leveled Panthers running back Trevor Etienne well after the whistle, turning a three-yard loss into a 15-yard personal foul for unnecessary roughness. As Steelers Depot noted on X, “Mike Tomlin on early Jalen Ramsey unnecessary roughness penalty: “You know, I’d much rather say whoa than sic ’em. I’ll leave it at that.” This shows that Tomlin is all in. And the penalty doesn’t affect him at all.

That penalty underscored Jalen Ramsey’s fierce competitive spirit. And the narrow line defenders are forced to walk. Following the initial pull-down of Etienne for the loss, Ramsey’s extra push provided Carolina with an early 3-0 lead, demonstrating why discipline cannot be a choice, not even when it comes with Pro Bowl talent. It was a bitter reminder that penalties can strip momentum away and reshape drives and lessons the Steelers will etch as they march toward opening night.

On the whole, Ramsey’s initiation was half hype video, half warning sign. His three consecutive tackles showed the reason why Pittsburgh inked him to a four-year, $84.7 million deal, while the personal foul pointed out the changes still needed. But Steel City wouldn’t mind giving time…. After all, Ramsey’s relationship with the Steelers began in 2016.

Jalen Ramsey’s special exception for the Steelers

Jalen Ramsey’s romance with the Steelers erupted nearly a decade ago. As the 2016 draft neared, he begrudgingly agreed to meet with only the top five clubs. But made an exception with Pittsburgh, dining with Mike Tomlin’s staff in Tallahassee. That courtesy dinner impressed Ramsey, sowing a seed of respect for the organization.

Heading into the 2016 NFL Draft, Jalen Ramsey was a lock to go in the top five. Far out of the Steelers’ reach at pick No. 25. But Pittsburgh still did its homework, laying groundwork for a future that seemed impossible at the time. That early meeting left its mark — Ramsey later said, “I wanted to meet Mike,” underscoring how simple relationships can shape careers. Now, that respect came full circle in 2025 with a franchise-altering trade and massive contract.

Tomlin has been very clear on what he wants from this cornerback: historic. Pittsburgh’s defense is the highest-paid unit in the NFL for the 4th straight year, and Tomlin knows paydays don’t guarantee performance. “We feel really good about the prospects of this group. We do. We’ve got to write that story. We’ve got enough talent, we’ve got enough schematics to do big, big things. When I say big things, I’m talking about historic things,” Mike Tomlin once stated on the defense of the Steelers.

With Jalen Ramsey joining fellow veterans Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers have a loaded backfield. Tomlin thinks that with disciplined play and constant communication, this group can go from paper tigers to the best pass defense in the league and finally give Pittsburgh the consistency. This is what has been missing for the last few years in the Steel City. The cornerback who once extended a rare draft invite now oversees offering up leadership to a defense poised for record heights.