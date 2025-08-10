Mike Tomlin to Cut Ties With RB as Kaleb Johnson & 2025 Draft Class Struggles at Preseason Game, Says Steelers Insider

The Steelers’ 31–25 preseason win over the Jaguars might not count in the standings, but it sure felt like it answered a few questions. Under the Florida lights, the scoreboard only told half the story—the real takeaway was just how deep this Pittsburgh roster might be when the games start to matter. Jacksonville’s passing stats looked fine on paper, but the reality was a different game entirely.

James Pierre headlined a locked-in secondary, getting targeted five times without giving up a single catch. The unit’s tight coverage before halftime even forced the Jags into a desperate, ugly 70-yard field goal attempt. One the Steelers were happy to live with. By the time the Black and Gold faithful roared in EverBank Stadium at the final whistle, Mike Tomlin didn’t need to say much. A “Thank you” and a smile. And the message was clear.

Jaguars kicker Cam Little drilled a 70-yard field goal before halftime — a rare long kick that made national headlines and changed the momentum heading into the break. That kick succeeded and drew attention because NFL regular-season records top out at 66 yards; even though this was preseason, a made 70-yarder is noteworthy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The night also witnessed the brief, shining moment of Steelers WR Max Hurleman. Skylar Thompson found Hurleman for a touchdown—their second scoring connection of the preseason. The Thompson-to-Hurleman rhythm was undeniable. Yet the puzzling part, was when Steelers insider Mark Kaboly noted on X, “Hurleman won’t make the 53-man roster, but the kid is a player.” Quite contradictory! Well, Hulreman’s story has been more of like an adventure book.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

A former Colgate running back turned Notre Dame cornerback, Hurleman was the Steelers’ newest hybrid project. “I showed up on the first day, and Coach Tomlin comes up to me and he said, ‘We’re gonna start you out at running back. Is that alright with you?’” Hurleman recalled on the Ross Tucker Podcast. Spoiler: it wasn’t just running back. He brought with him a modest 814 rushing yards at Colgate, 28 catches as a receiver, and 13 tackles from his time at Notre Dame. But Tomlin wasn’t fixated on stats. He was looking for grit. And Hurleman delivered it in spades.

The hidden gem in his game? Special teams. With the NFL’s revamped kickoff rules, returners like Hurleman—who averaged 7.2 yards per punt return—suddenly carried more value. “I obviously crushed a lot of the special team stuff, which is a big reason why I’m there,” he admitted. Yet, for all the spark he’s shown, his storyline might already be meeting its full stop. And for many of the new faces, the night ended not with a breakout, but with a quiet reminder that not every opportunity turns into a roster spot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rookies’ growing struggles under Mike Tomlin’s microscope

For much of the night, Pittsburgh’s youngest talents found themselves underwhelming in the spotlight. Rookie running back Kaleb Johnson, given a hefty 22 snaps, struggled to find daylight. Time and again, Jacksonville defenders met him at the line of scrimmage, limiting him to eight carries for just a 2.5-yard average. Two runs were completely cut out. And a critical drop ended what had been a promising drive. There was, however, a glimmer of recovery. As ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted, “he bounced back with a 6-yard catch off play-action in the second quarter.”

via Imago July 27, 2025: Head Coach Mike Tomlin during the 2025 Steelers Training Camp in Latrobe, PA at Saint Vincent College. /CSM Latrobe USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20250727_faf_cp5_278 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

First-round pick Derrick Harmon, a force in college, also endured a quiet night. According to ESPN’s recap, Harmon played 30 snaps and was credited with one quarterback pressure and zero tackles — not a seismic stat line, he was consistently demanding double teams and collapsing lanes even without traditional counting stats.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rudolph opened the game sharply, going 9-for-10 for 84 yards and a score. Safety Juan Thornhill and defensive back Brandin Echols also carved out strong moments. Flashing the kind of veteran stability the younger players lacked. Yet Johnson’s struggles loomed large, a reminder of how fragile the backfield picture can be if the depth behind Najee Harris fails to produce. Saturday’s performance suggested more work is needed to bridge the gap. If he can deliver on his draft promise. If not, Mike Tomlin may be left wondering whether he let a long-term solution at a cornerstone position slip away.