Mike Tomlin to Quietly Remove Another Aaron Rodgers Target as Steelers Make WR Decision – Report

When Max Hurleman was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers this April, the team didn’t have much hope. And yet, the RB kept doing anything and everything to impress HC, Mike Tomlin, and the locker room. Fast forward to the preseason game against the Jaguars, and the undrafted RB impressed everyone with a leaping grab to get the Steelers deep into the red zone. Add to it a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and everyone thought he had made his case. But what happened in the very next preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squashed all his hopes.

After scoring a TD against the Jags, Max Hurleman had everyone’s undivided attention with a backflip celebration. In Mark Kaboly’s 12th August edition of his feature on the RB, he reported that the Steelers locker room had a Hollywood nickname for Max. “His teammates call him … Tom Cruise.” Talking about the same, Hurleman said, “I don’t know, maybe some guys think I look like Tom Cruise or operate like him.” QB Mason Rudolph also agreed, while adding, “Let’s face it, he has some similarities.” While it was never revealed when and by whom the nickname was given, now the chances of him getting another nickname or even a roster spot are pretty thin.

During his second preseason game against the Bucs, everyone expected him to bolt. However, all the hopes went south as the RB struggled to perform any sacks. During the first half of the game, he dropped a wide-open touchdown that was a little high but catchable. During the late half of the game, the RB almost had another catch in his hand that he dropped. While he did recover a fumble on a punt and did not force the fumble on Woodside’s pick, the damage had already been done. Mike Tomlin had already seen what he needed to make the final call. As Alex Kozora of the Steelers Depot reported, “Hurleman can still make the practice squad but tonight likely quashed his faint hopes of making the 53.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having spent his last couple of months with Notre Dame, Max Hurleman walked away from FCS schools and instead came to the Steelers with a tryout back in April. Not just that, “a text message or two from former NFL offensive lineman and Wyomissing graduate Ross Tucker,” also helped push the case. But even if that didn’t happen, the Steelers were already of him through Notre Dame’s Pro Day. After the minicamp had ended, the RB had quietly approached GM Omar Khan and thanked him. “I just went up to him and thanked him for the opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

While he had a different ending back then, the situation seems to have taken a turn for the worse now. And it’s not just the RB who had a taste of bad luck; a certain defensive lineman on the team is also facing his fair share of “issues” with the team.

Steelers Insider confirms no big-name WR coming amidst Cam Heyward’s hold-in

Last season, when Cam Heyward sat out of practice during the Steelers’ training camp, it resulted in him signing a $29M contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including $14.7M signing bonus, $16M guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $14.5M. This time around, any deal seems unlikely as the Steelers’ front office doesn’t seem to budge. On August 14, 93.7 The Fan reported Steelers Asst GM Andy Weidl’s verdict, “‘Cam Heyward is a great pro and a great family man. He means a ton to the organization. He knows how to get himself ready to play.’#Steelers Asst GM Andy Weidl saying he will leave the contract situation with Heyward to GM Omar Khan.” Now, GM Omar Khan will seemingly direct the narrative of this contract negotiation, while everybody gets to stay on the sidelines and catch a glimpse.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Along with Adam Crowley and Jeff Hathhorn, co-host Dorin Dickerson on 93.7 The Fan discussed what will happen first: “Cam Heyward to be a full participant in practice or the Steelers sign another wide receiver?” Hatthorn had an interesting theory for this situation. He replied, “I’m going to guess he’s still going to be out when cuts come, they’re going to go surging. So, I would say probably another wide receiver.” But that’s not it. He had more to add on the WR situation, “I don’t expect anyone with huge pedigree or somebody that’s going to cost them a ton of money. Not because cheap or anything, but we’ve looked at how they’ve used Darnell.”

So, Jeff Hatthorn has made it clear that while the Steelers may sign another WR, it certainly won’t be someone with a high contract demand. While continuing the debate around Heyward, Crowley asked, “Jeff, how do you think this whole Cam Heyward thing plays out? Becasue I heard a really interesting story from Brian Batko of the Post Gazzette. The Steels will roll some money over, but they want to make this look agonizing so it doesn’t look like they roll over right away.” While Jeff thinks “a deal will be done,” as of now, it looks like we are all far from it. Whatever the case may be, the Steelers’ front office and Mike Tomlin need to think fast before the last domino on their side falls off.