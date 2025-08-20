Mike Tomlin Wants Mike Vrabel’s Reject for Aaron Rodgers After Steelers Lose Ground on Veteran WR

Has Mike Tomlin’s gamble paid off? Too soon to say. He had turned a deaf ear to ‘too old‘ allegations for the hope of elite veteran experience. Yet the Steeler nation has not witnessed Aaron Rodgers’ wisdom light up the preseason or training camp with highlight reels. In fact, the veteran-led offense stands at an average of one win in two outings after a sobering loss to the Buccaneers. Something is clearly missing from the equation. Is it a solid WR? Well, Tomlin is searching for structural support of WR away from the roster, turning his attention toward a potential addition drawn straight from Mike Vrabel’s camp. Ah, we can hear the saying in our ears, ‘One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.’

Just a month ago, WR Ja’Lynn Polk was projected as one of the Patriots’ breakout stars for his sophomore season. He even fueled expectations with a bold Instagram post captioned, “Gone respect it sooner or later.” Yet momentum has stalled. Polk sat out three consecutive practices with what the team labeled “minor muscle tightness.” He has since returned for the first padded session of the season, but his roster spot remains uncertain. The Patriots’ receiver room is overloaded with 12 players battling for only 6 or 7 final slots. Maybe the rumours can hold some value after all.

Those whispers gained traction through an X post that spread quickly across fan circles. The note read, “The #Steelers have ‘done some homework’ on #Patriots second-year WR Ja’Lynn Polk, per @ThePoniExpress. Fillipponi adds that the former second-round pick is likely to get cut or traded.” For New England, the uncertainty is backed by fierce competition. Polk was drafted in 2024 as a second-round pick by Eliot Wolf, but the results in his rookie campaign left room for doubt. And has perhaps opened the room for Mike Tomlin’s team to think about him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Polk’s rookie numbers were underwhelming, with only 12 catches on 33 targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He also struggled with drops, leading the team at 12.1 percent with four costly misses. Still, his athletic upside shows through. In July’s camp, he pulled off a one-handed catch in the red zone during drills and even took reps with the kick return unit. Those flashes remind everyone that while consistency is a problem, his raw talent keeps him in the conversation both in New England and elsewhere. The question is which is a better fit?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A move to Pittsburgh could bring new opportunities. In the Patriots WR room, the support rallies behind Stefon Diggs, who is prepping for the regular season after recovering from a torn ACL. The front office is elated with Diggs, with the chances of that clout being shared with Polk being slim to none. “Stefon has done everything we’ve asked,” Eliot Wolf said. “He’s been attentive in meetings. He’s been good on the field. He had two really good practices in Minnesota. He’s ahead of schedule, injury-wise.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

While still speculative, a Polk-to-Steelers move could offer mutual benefits and help Aaron Rodgers with another reliable, young target. Although the Steelers’ depth stands to benefit more from the roster addition in light of recent offense falterations and developments.

The Gabe Davis race

The wide receiver room in Pittsburgh feels lighter after recent developments. Free agent Gabe Davis left the Steelers’ facility without a deal. He is now set to meet with the Buffalo Bills later this week, according to reports. The Steelers’ interest in adding depth remains, but Davis has left them waiting as he explores his options.

Buffalo, in need of more stability at wideout before the regular season, could bring back a familiar face. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Davis is scheduled to visit the Bills this week after his meeting with the Steelers on Tuesday. The reunion talk comes at a time when Buffalo is still reshaping its receiver corps.

Davis was originally drafted by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 128th pick. He chose to leave Buffalo in 2024 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a torn meniscus ended his season and led to his release in May. His return to health has now put him back on the market with both Pittsburgh and Buffalo interested.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Davis will go through more medical testing in Pittsburgh before heading to Buffalo for a visit. The Steelers had already flagged some health concerns with him during their earlier offseason meeting. So this next round of exams feels like a crucial step. But if Davis leans toward familiarity, Buffalo holds the advantage, and Mike Tomlin takes a hit.

Playing again with Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, could outweigh the pitch from an Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers offense. The Bills have not aggressively rebuilt their receiver room since Stefon Diggs was traded to Houston, though they did select Keon Coleman at No. 33 in the 2024 draft. Anyway, the roster at Steel City might be prepping for further additions!