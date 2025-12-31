Mike Tomlin Wasted No Time in Replacing Darnell Washington After Steelers TE’s Season-Ending Injury

Essentials Inside The Story What looked like a season-altering injury forced Mike Tomlin to reveal a bold, unexpected plan behind closed doors

While losing to the Cleveland Browns watered down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff qualification hopes, Darnell Washington’s injury will crush them. At least that’s what everyone thought. But the Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin, had a special remedy up his sleeve as he easily found a replacement for “Mount Washington.”

“You know, we use a lot of tight ends,” said Mike Tomlin, via Steelers Depot on X. “We also use guys at the tight end position that don’t play tight end, Spencer Anderson, and so we have a lot of options at our disposal relative to that from a strategy perspective. And certainly, given six or seven days to prepare, I don’t think it’ll be a strategic issue in terms of replacing his efforts.”

Spencer Anderson as a tight end? That’s an interesting choice. At least both of them are offensive players.

Darnell Washington exited the Browns’ game in the first half after suffering from a broken forearm, with 2 receptions and 15 rushing yards to his name. The 6-foot-7-inch tight end has been one of the leading figures in Pittsburgh’s offense. But Mike Tomlin is ensuring that this disturbing development doesn’t halt the team’s hopes of making it to the playoffs.

It is nothing new for a player to play in a different position. Former Super Bowl winner Deion Sanders is one of the best examples. He not only played on defense but also on offense, especially during the 1995 season with the Dallas Cowboys. So, Spencer Anderson does seem to fit the category, with both of them (Darnell and he) being 6-foot-5-inch and above, which will aid in blocking the opponent’s passes efficiently.

Strategically, it may not pose much of an issue for the Steelers, but play-wise, it could go the other direction. Anderson is a guard, and his primary job is to protect the quarterback rather than be a part of the running game. The guard needs to get better at catching the football and learn about the different routes in a matter of three practice sessions. Moreover, there is a sizeable gap between their 40-yard dash timings. Washington covers 40 yards in 4.64 seconds, while Anderson does it in 5.18 seconds.

There are options for Tomlin in Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward, Donald Parham Jr., and Jonnu Smith as tight ends. But as things stand, he is going to replace a giant with a giant, irrespective of the position. While the Steelers’ head coach has his eyes set on Spencer Anderson, there has been an update on Darnell Washington’s injury.

Darnell Washington underwent surgery

After the 13-6 loss against the Cleveland Browns, people saw Darnell Washington with a cast and sling on his shoulders. There were hints that the broken forearm could end his season. Soon, the confirmation revealed what the TE would miss after he underwent surgery on Tuesday morning.

“Darnell Washington had surgery on his broken arm this morning,” posted Blitzburgh on X. “He’s out for the rest of the season.”

It means he will not only miss the playoffs qualification decider game against the Baltimore Ravens but also the playoffs, if they win in Week 18.

Statistically, Darnell Washington is behind the other TEs, having made 31 catches for 364 yards and one touchdown. But he is one of their key guys during tush push plays. Furthermore, QB Aaron Rodgers also acknowledges Mount Washington’s role in the Steelers.

“Darnell is a big part of what we do.”

Rodgers’ concern is real. Anyway, considering HC Mike Tomlin has a solution for replacing the tight end, the problem might be fixed soon. However, there is still another position that is yet to be tackled.

D.K. Metcalf lost his cool and punched a Detroit Lions fan, which eventually led to a two-game suspension. This means he won’t return for Week 18. Then there is WR Calvin Austin III, who is questionable with a hamstring injury ahead of Week 18. It’s not just the offense; the defense is also shorthanded with CB Brandin Echols and James Pierre also under questionable status. As a result, Tomlin attacked the issue by signing veteran Tre Flowers on Christmas.

Overall, things seem to be very haphazard in the 9-7 Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. Their last regular-season game against the 8-8 Baltimore Ravens may not be a playoff game, but the hype is similar to it. A win or tie for the Steelers will ensure they clinch the AFC North, but a loss will ensure that the Ravens go through.

If the Steelers lose, they will be 9-8, and if the Ravens lose, they will be 8-9. So how can the Ravens qualify? It is because both teams are 3-2 against their AFC North rivals, and if the Ravens win, they will have a better divisional record.

It is a challenging job for the Steelers with so much riding on the game. Will they go through, or will Mike Tomlin’s plan backfire? All will be answered at Acrisure Stadium this Sunday.