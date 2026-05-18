Mike Tomlin’s Handpicked QB Becomes “Most Likely” Cut Candidate Amid Aaron Rodgers’ Return

Aaron Rodgers’ return answers one question for the Pittsburgh Steelers but raises several more. Head coach Mike McCarthy has never entered Week 1 carrying four quarterbacks on the active roster, and Rodgers’ presence now makes that scenario a real possibility. Alongside Rodgers, the Steelers have shown interest in Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, while also investing a third-round pick in Drew Allar. With the quarterback room suddenly crowded, a difficult decision is on the horizon.

As it stands, Will Howard, drafted by former HC Mike Tomlin in the sixth round from Ohio State in 2025, might be the one squeezed out of the Steelers’ QB plans.

“Howard, a sixth-round pick in 2025, becomes the most likely candidate to be traded or released.” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said.

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Howard was one of the quarterbacks Tomlin was really enthusiastic about when he came into the organization.

“I think like a lot of people, how he responded to that adversity at the end of their regular season and the leadership and playmaking that he displayed throughout the playoffs were really attractive,” Tomlin said last year. “And it’s really what NFL football is about. There’s going to be some adversity.”

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It’s not just Tomlin, McCarthy is also high on Howard, but logically, he now looks like the odd man out. One of the three quarterbacks will eventually have to be moved, either through a trade or a release. At first thought, Mason Rudolph would seem like the most obvious candidate, but the team may prefer to keep an experienced veteran backup in case Aaron Rodgers gets injured.

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That would leave Drew Allar and Will Howard. It’s hard to imagine the Steelers moving on from Allar so soon after spending a Day 2 pick on him last month. That makes Howard the ‘most likely’ name to be traded or released.

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Earlier this month, after the second day of rookie minicamp on May 9, McCarthy noted that working with three quarterbacks is usually his preference, adding that having four would be “awesome.”

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However, history suggests that’s unlikely. According to Elias Sports Bureau, McCarthy has never carried four quarterbacks on an active Week 1 roster, and in 10 of his 18 seasons as a head coach, he has opened the year with just three.

Neither Drew Allar nor Will Howard has taken an NFL snap yet. And while Howard spent the 2025 season with the Steelers, much of that time was spent on injured reserve.

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Rudolph has appeared in 19 games over his seven-year NFL career, completing 64.4% of his passes with 30 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. Last season, he stepped in for Aaron Rodgers against the Chicago Bears in Week 12 while Rodgers recovered from a fractured wrist. Rudolph completed 77.4% of his passes and threw for one touchdown and one interception while also taking two sacks, though it still wasn’t enough to secure a road win over Chicago.

That said, and looking at the current situation, the most likely quarterback trio the Steelers retain heading into 2026 appears to be Rodgers, Rudolph, and Allar. But the bigger question lies beyond next season. Once Rodgers eventually steps away, the Steelers will still need to figure out who becomes the long-term face of the franchise at quarterback.

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Ex-NFL executive believes Drew Allar could replace Aaron Rodgers in the future

The Steelers are bringing back Aaron Rodgers for another season, as Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

While Rodgers’ return gives Pittsburgh stability at quarterback for now, this offseason showed the Steelers know they cannot depend on him forever. After dealing with uncertainty at the position, the team is clearly thinking about its future, a key reason behind their decision to draft Allar.

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According to a former NFL executive, Allar could eventually become the Steelers’ next starting quarterback.

“I think Drew Allar is going to be their guy,” the former NFL executive said. “They were very high on him before the draft. The Steelers believe he could eventually take over from Aaron Rodgers.”

Allar has shown promise during his time at Penn State. In 2024, he completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 302 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

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However, last season proved challenging for him when he ended up getting injured, thus ending his season with just six games. He still managed to complete 64.8% of his passes, throwing for 1,100 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The Steelers could give Allar time to develop behind Rodgers this season before asking him to lead the team. The executive also mentioned Howard as another young option for the franchise if the Steelers decide not to move on from him this offseason.

“On the other hand, if Allar doesn’t show the development they want to see, Mike McCarthy has liked what he has seen in Will Howard,” The executive added. “They feel good about their two young guys.”

For now, Rodgers solves Pittsburgh’s quarterback issue. But it is also clear that the Steelers are trying to build a long-term answer so they can avoid another offseason filled with uncertainty at the position.