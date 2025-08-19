Mike Tomlin’s Plan Is Quietly Failing as Aaron Rodgers Takes Steelers Locker Room Decision

Mike Tomlin’s grand offensive reset isn’t landing the way Pittsburgh had hoped. The Steelers have already stumbled out of the gate, dropping both of their preseason outings — including a gut-punch 17-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, sealed by a last-second field goal. For a team that spent the offseason doubling down on balance, efficiency, and locker-room chemistry, the early returns paint a different picture: an offense stuck in neutral just when Tomlin needs it firing.

The biggest question mark for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason wasn’t the quarterback position or who would emerge as WR2. The true focal point was the development of the offensive line. Through two weeks of preseason, clarity is emerging — though not in the way Pittsburgh expected. Built for physicality and trench dominance, this group was supposed to power a punishing ground game. Instead, it’s the pass protection that has looked steadier.

But beneath all these vibes, Christopher Carter’s critique of Mike Tomlin’s offensive plans has hit a nerve. Carter broke it down like the most seasoned offensive coordinator: “Attack just wasn’t good enough,” he said, pointing to a scheme that never forced defensive adjustments or exploited the investment in young talent up front. Even with two first-rounders and an improving O-line, Carter doesn’t buy that the strategy is unlocking Pittsburgh’s ceiling. He theorizes that Tomlin and OC Arthur Smith are banking on a passing game to open up the run, testing out concepts with patience, hoping midseason brings the real breakthrough. Yet the results? “Meh” line, stagnant drives, and a fan base on edge for fireworks that never erupt.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If we dig deeper, Broderick Jones is settling in at left tackle, rookie Troy Fautanu has been sturdy in pass pro, and the interior, anchored by Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick, has held firm against inside pressure. Meanwhile, the run game has sputtered, with rookie Kaleb Johnson struggling to find lanes and often getting hit near the line of scrimmage. Mason Rudolph, however, has benefited from surprisingly clean pockets, even against aggressive fronts. The early returns suggest a potential identity shift: finesse-first protectors more adept at mirroring rushers than at bulldozing defenders. That’s a notable curveball for a team built to lean on play-action and the run. If this trend holds, Arthur Smith may need to rethink his schematic philosophy.

AD

And yet, the tension isn’t just on the field. Aaron Rodgers’ pay cut and team-first approach have reset expectations inside the building, turning contracts and culture into daily talking points. While the future Hall of Famer is holding up his end, the question is whether Tomlin’s vision can survive the cracks already showing in August.

Here’s where Rodgers changes the calculus: his locker room presence has created a rare NFL open forum. Rodgers puts it simply, “Anything ideas that I have or ideas some of my receivers are giving me, they give him… everything is taken into consideration.” The two-hour midnight chalk talks with Arthur Smith aren’t just football geek-out sessions; they’re culture rebuilding. By letting teammates challenge schemes and contribute to installation, Rodgers is demanding authenticity and trust, something that’s marked by his famously “team-first” approach. Backup QB Skylar Thompson says it best: “He’s not too big for anyone. He wants to be like everybody else. Just a really good dude.” This democratic approach inside the locker room may be Pittsburgh’s secret weapon, but the real test remains whether all this camaraderie can translate into wins, not just good vibes.

“If we can win time of possession, keep the ball in our hands, move it down the field… all those things would play into being the type of team that’s going to let the defense be as great as it can be,” Carter says, framing the challenge. With Rodgers at the helm and Tomlin’s plans under scrutiny, this squad faces a pivotal preseason crucible.

And yet, the culture reset brings its own complications. Rodgers’ willingness to sacrifice for the bigger picture has forced veterans to re-evaluate their own roles, creating a subtle clash of values inside the locker room. Instead of smoothing Tomlin’s path, the new dynamics have added one more wrinkle to a season already carrying weighty expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Rodgers’ pay cut highlights Steelers’ locker room contract tensions

Lost among Rodgers’ playroom politics is a storyline with real teeth, a changing financial paradigm in Pittsburgh. While Rodgers accepted a modest $13 million salary, reportedly turning down a fatter deal to join the Steelers, other mainstays like Cameron Heyward are pushing for bigger extensions, highlighting the tension between legacy and new leadership. Bryant McFadden, a former Steelers corner, couldn’t help but point out, “That tells me this is a guy that’s all in… Our team was about that when I was there,” drawing a line between Rodgers’ buy-in and modern contract drama.

Rodgers’ reputation may have been complicated after Green Bay and New York, with the alleged locker room friction, the injury carousel, and the twice-a-week drops on “Pat McAfee.” But in Pittsburgh, teammates say he’s “one of the dudes.” The real impact? Mentoring rookie Will Howard and demystifying greatness for everyone from first-rounders to practice squad hopefuls. Thompson says, “You see with him the right way to call people out, hold them accountable… he demands greatness.” That’s a different playbook entirely, and it’s one Tomlin’s plans can’t afford to waste.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Aug 9, 2025 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during warm ups before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville EverBank Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTravisxRegisterx 20250809_tbs_na7_055

The big question now: will Aaron Rodgers’ locker room democracy crack open the offensive riddle, or will Tomlin’s passing-first experiments run out of runway before they deliver results? Week 1 at the Jets is looming, and Pittsburgh’s three-point favorite status hides more volatility than Vegas wants to touch. For now, the locker room’s solidarity is the brightest star in a sky full of questions, and Rodgers is the one rewriting the constellations.