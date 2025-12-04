Mike Tomlin’s Son Issues Boxing Challenge to Dad’s Haters After Calls for Steelers HC’s Firing

Essentials Inside The Story Tomlin backlash intensifies after Steelers’ Week 13 collapse

No one is defending Mike Tomlin harder than his own son after Pittsburgh’s latest setback. The recent loss under the coach accumulated a fair bit of criticism, but when it crossed a line, his son was not having any of it. Soon, one sports content creator received a fierce response from Tomlin’s son, Dino Tomlin, who posted a video calling out his dad’s critics directly.

“We’re in a war right now,” Dino declared in the TikTok clip shared via @uptown.allstar. “There’s a few Barstool cats, specifically one named Jersey Jerry. I hit his DM. I said, Let’s fight. There’s consequences for talking about people’s family and shit.”

Following the loss, the Barstool Sports’ Kevin Adams and Jersey Jerry had openly debated Tomlin’s future on air, posting a video on their Steel Here podcast, titled “IT’S. TIME.” It featured a thumbnail of Tomlin’s face with a red clown ball on his nose, sparking the fierce response.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach faced a chorus of boos and “Fire Tomlin” chants during a painful 26-7 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Fans erupted after watching their defense crumble in the second half, frustration boiling over in Acrisure Stadium.

Dino’s frustration runs deep. The hosts regularly scrutinize coach Tomlin, sometimes mercilessly. Adams, especially, has made his stance crystal clear. Back in February, Adams went all-in, paying for a billboard that blasted Steelers ownership with a blunt message of either “Trade Tomlin or sell the team, Rooney.” Similarly, on the Dec. 2 podcast, Adams took direct shots at Tomlin’s culture in the organization.

“Mike Tomlin has created a cancer both in the franchise itself and to the fan base, and it’s eroding everywhere,” Adams said on Instagram.

That simmering tension led to Dino challenging Jersey Jerry for a boxing match.

“He wanted $50,000 to fight,” Dino said, recounting their direct message exchange. “He said, I have a family. You’re a D1 athlete. You’d probably wash me. You ain’t really about to see about it. Don’t be talking sh*t then.”

While Adams or Jerry may not be fighting Dino anytime soon, their criticism isn’t going away either. As Tomlin faces growing backlash, Adams voiced his take loud and clear, calling the coach out for receiving support from his son.

Kevin Adams doubles down on criticism in response to the boxing challenge

The backlash against Mike Tomlin is understandable, given the Steelers’ defensive woes, especially glaring in that recent Bills clash in Week 13. Buffalo had an astonishing 372 yards against Pittsburgh at home.

Pittsburgh’s defense, the league’s highest-paid unit, looks lost. Moreover, the team ran the same play 29 times for 189 yards. That’s exactly why Adams criticized Tomlin so harshly and didn’t hold back against Dino’s challenge.

“HAAHHAHAHAHAHAHHA. Things are so bad for Tomlin and the Steelers right now, his son is out here fighting his battles,” Adams wrote on X, replying to the above TikTok clip. “Hey Dino…You think getting punched in the mouth will stop me from saying your Dad needs to go? You clearly don’t know me. Fire. Mike. Tomlin.”

Adams’ persistence signals the deep divide between loyal supporters of the coach and a fan base hungry for change. However, change is not normal for Pittsburgh at the head coach level. The Steelers haven’t fired a head coach since 1968. Tomlin, the third since 1969, signed a three-year extension in 2024. His contract runs through the 2027 season.

At the end of the day, the Steelers sit at .500, struggling to climb back into playoff contention. Tomlin’s track record shows consistency, with a Super Bowl trophy and no losing seasons. But the frustration is mounting.