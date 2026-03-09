Mike Tomlin’s Son Rips ESPN in Expletive-Laced Rant After FOX Emerged Favorite for Ex-Steelers HC

Essentials Inside The Story Mayce Tomlin blasts ESPN after broadcast cuts away from sister’s routine

Harley Tomlin posts career-best 9.950 in Georgia’s historic 49.725 team score

Networks reportedly eye Mike Tomlin for lucrative TV analyst role

Back in January, Mike Tomlin attended a gymnastics meet to support his daughter, Harley, but cameras repeatedly cut to the Pittsburgh Steelers coach in the stands. This overshadowed Harley’s strong 9.825 scores on both the balance beam and floor. Now, as the situation unfolded again, Tomlin’s son Mayce didn’t hold back, calling out ESPN’s coverage.

“@espn @secnetwork bro don’t do this sh-t no more,” Mike Tomlin’s son Mayce wrote on his Instagram story. “I’m tryna watch my sister do cool sh-t. We’re not here to watch her father be a father. Give her her full screen. She deserves it. She works hard. Please. Thank you.”

On March 8 at Elevate the Stage, the sophomore produced the best routine of her career. She scored a remarkable 9.950, showing clear growth in her acrobatics and execution. However, once again, the broadcast cut to Mike Tomlin sitting in the audience.

Because of his reputation with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the moment quickly turned into another story about the coach rather than the athlete. Therefore, Mayce’s reaction did not come out of nowhere.

Harley’s routine carried real significance for her team. Her 9.950 helped Georgia’s season-high 49.725 team floor score, which tied the third-best mark in program history. The performance also helped secure a victory during the multi-team event that aired on ACC Network.

However, anyone who follows Tomlin knows family has always been central to his life. A quick look at his social media shows years of shared moments, from Christmas celebrations to Harley’s 18th birthday. For nearly two decades, his family supported him on NFL sidelines in the Steel City. This time, the roles flipped, with Tomlin sitting in the stands, cheering like any other parent.

Interestingly, Tomlin once joked that he would become an “obnoxious GYM dad” when Harley competed. Now, he perhaps has a chance to embrace that role. While not a lot is known about his next career move yet, another broadcasting company is keeping an eye out for him.

FOX is keeping a close eye on Mike Tomlin

Following his decision to step down as head coach of the Steelers, Mike Tomlin has largely disappeared from the public eye. Even before he was seen at the gymnastics meet, rumors about his return were already circulating. According to Front Office Sports, Tomlin could enter television as an ESPN analyst.

Reporter Michael McCarthy explained that a shakeup could open the door. Rex Ryan, who currently works at the Worldwide Leader, might return to coaching as a defensive coordinator for John Harbaugh’s staff with the New York Giants. If that move happens, the network would suddenly need a new voice.

“If he leaves, one name zooms to the top of the list: Mike Tomlin,” McCarthy wrote on January 22.

However, ESPN would hardly be alone in that chase. Several major networks could benefit from Tomlin’s presence and his well-known Tomlin-isms. FOX, NBC, CBS, and Amazon Prime Video all stand to strengthen their NFL coverage by adding a coach with his experience.

In fact, media insider Andrew Marchand reported that multiple networks could prepare multi-million-dollar offers to bring him onto their broadcasts. And he pointed to FOX as the current favorite to land Tomlin.

“FOX is considered the favorite, as it has not filled Jimmy Johnson’s seat on FOX’s NFL studio show following Johnson’s retirement,” Andrew Marchand reported. “FOX NFL Sunday, featuring Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Rob Gronkowski, has a top-line resume requirement: Must be a Hall of Famer or future Hall of Famer.”

The debate about Canton can wait for another day. What matters here is Tomlin’s clear appeal in television circles.

Over at CBS Sports, interest in the former Steelers coach has existed for years. From former chairman Sean McManus to broadcasting icon Al Michaels, many media leaders have long viewed Tomlin as a natural analyst. If Tomlin were ever to choose television, the timing could not be better.