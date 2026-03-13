Mike Tomlin’s Wife Openly Addresses Pittsburgh Exit as New Career Path Emerges for Ex-Steelers HC

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Tomlin steps away after 19-year Steelers coaching career

Kiya Tomlin has a special message for the Pittsburgh communities

Tomlin linked to NBC role, also appears in Amazon’s new football documentary

For nearly two decades, Mike Tomlin has stood on the sidelines for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Kiya Tomlin stood beside him in more ways than one. But now that the chapter is over, and the wife of the former head coach has a message for the city of Pittsburgh.

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“We never did it for the recognition, but I just want to thank you,” Blitzburgh shared on X. “More importantly, I want to thank all the many communities in Pittsburgh that really welcomed us with open arms. It has truly been an honor to serve Pittsburgh for 19 years. Thank you.”

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Kiya’s message reflected the strong bond the Tomlin family built with the city during nearly two decades with the Steelers.

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Mike Tomlin’s journey with the Steelers officially began in 2007, but his foundation was laid decades earlier. Married to Kiya Tomlin since 1996, the couple is now approaching 30 years together, a partnership built on unwavering support. She’s been there through every win, every loss, every milestone, always backing him in every way. When Mike stepped away from Pittsburgh, Kiya’s words captured it perfectly.

“I am incredibly proud of what he has accomplished both on and off the field. Over the past days, the testimonies shared by his current and former players, the men who knew him best, have been deeply moving,” she said.

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Tomlin shocked the NFL world earlier this year when he told the Steelers he would step away from coaching for the foreseeable future. The announcement ended a historic run.

Recently, Tomlin himself also spoke publicly for the first time since stepping down at the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala 2026. Speaking during the event, the veteran coach reflected on his time in Pittsburgh.

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“It’s often said we’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time, like you have to choose,” Tomlin said, via Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. “And I think our experience here in Pittsburgh and with the great Steelers organization exemplifies that. We were here for a long and really good time. Thanks for the memories.”

He also shared that it was an honor to serve the Steelers organization and said Pittsburgh will always be special for his family, especially because it is the place his children grew up and proudly called home.

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The Steelers entered the 2025 season with high expectations under head coach Mike Tomlin. However, eventually, the lingering wound, a poor postseason record, reared its head again in another Wild Card round loss. In Mike Tomlin’s final game in charge the Texans, marking an unfortunate end to a historic coaching career.

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Even then, Kiya Tomlin’s unwavering support was one to envy, with her ‘Coach T’ fashion collection coming up with new designs to celebrate his milestones in wins, such as his 200th win with the franchise.

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Even with the tough finish, Tomlin’s time with the Steelers remains one of the most successful eras in franchise history. During his run, he recorded 193 regular-season victories. For the past two seasons, he had also been the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL.

Soon after Tomlin stepped down, the Steelers moved forward by hiring Mike McCarthy as the next head coach, officially closing one of the most stable coaching eras in the NFL. As Mike Tomlin steps away from coaching, talk around the league is already shifting to what might come next.

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Mike Tomlin linked to NBC role after Tony Dungy’s exit from ‘Football Night in America’

With Tony Dungy leaving NBC’s studio show Football Night in America, a new conversation has started around the network’s next analyst. Some fans and insiders have already begun linking former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to the open spot.

Dungy had spent 17 seasons working on the network’s coverage of Sunday Night Football.

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“I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall,” Dungy wrote on social media. “It’s disappointing news, but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special.”

However, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Tomlin may not rush into television. Marchand reported that the former Steelers coach could be reluctant to jump straight into broadcasting.

In addition to his work in broadcasting, Mike Tomlin has also stepped into a new media project through a partnership with Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform released a three-part documentary series, The Object of the Game, on February 4, 2026.

The series centers on the career and influence of longtime high school football coach Chuck “Chico” Kyle and explores his impact on the sport and the players he mentored.

Tomlin appears in the project alongside several prominent football figures, including Bill Belichick, Sean McVay, Tony Romo, Tony Dungy, Urban Meyer, and Roger Goodell. The appearance represents one of Tomlin’s first significant on-screen projects since stepping away from coaching.

For now, Tomlin’s next move remains unclear. After nearly two decades leading the Steelers, he may simply take time away from football before deciding whether his future lies on the sidelines again or in front of the camera.