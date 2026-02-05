Mike Vrabel Reveals Honest Reaction to Steelers Drafting Him After Lions’ Disrespect in 1997

Draft night didn’t feel like a beginning for Mike Vrabel. It felt like a warning.

Back in 1997, while waiting at home near Akron, Ohio, Vrabel expected the call that would confirm everything he had done at Ohio State mattered. Instead, the first phone call he received rewired the night entirely.

Late in the first round of the 1997 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions called. Not to draft him. Not to show interest. They wanted scouting help. Someone in the Lions’ draft room asked Vrabel to compare two offensive linemen he had faced in college: Jerry Wunsch and Juan Roque. The Lions were crowdsourcing advice from a player they weren’t planning to select.

That moment didn’t confuse Vrabel. It hardened him. “If you’re not gonna draft me,” Vrabel said, as reported by The Athletic, “don’t f—ing call me.”

He slammed the phone down. Detroit later used its second-round pick on Roque. The room went quiet. Family and friends tried to soften the moment, but Vrabel disappeared to the basement, angry and stewing.

Later in the third round, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally called. They selected Vrabel and told him he’d be moved to outside linebacker. The house erupted. Vrabel didn’t.

He felt players he believed he was better than had been taken ahead of him. More importantly, he didn’t feel relief. He felt unfinished.

“I was mad that day,” Vrabel later said. “I carried that with me in Pittsburgh. I believed in myself, even when others didn’t.”

That edge followed him through four seasons as a rotational player in Pittsburgh. However, it didn’t define his ceiling. It defined his patience.

In 2001, Vrabel signed a modest free-agent deal with the New England Patriots, joining a group of overlooked veterans nicknamed the “Discount Dudes.” What followed changed his career arc entirely. He became a cornerstone of a dynasty, helped New England stun the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, won three Super Bowls, anchored the defense, and even lined up as a tight end in goal-line packages.

That draft-day anger didn’t fade. It simply matured.

The Draft night call that shaped three careers: Mike Vrabel, Juan Roque, and Jerry Wunsch

Meanwhile, the two players that Vrabel was asked to evaluate carved out very different but respectable football lives.

Juan Roque, whom Detroit selected after calling Vrabel, was drafted in the second round and later played in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts. Today, he works in media as a color analyst for Fox Sports Arizona.

Jerry Wunsch, drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the same 1997 second round, played college football at Wisconsin and spent years in the NFL with Tampa Bay and the Seattle Seahawks. After retiring, Wunsch became deeply involved in community work through the Wunsch Family Foundation.

Their careers were solid. Vrabel’s became consuming.

That same edge carried over when Vrabel moved into coaching. As head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2018 onward, he posted four winning seasons, won two AFC South titles, reached an AFC Championship Game, and earned AP Coach of the Year honors.

After his firing, New England turned back to someone who knew exactly how to weaponize doubt. Hired in January 2025, Vrabel took over a Patriots team coming off consecutive 4–13 seasons and immediately changed its trajectory. The result was a 14–3 season, an AFC East title, and a return to the Super Bowl stage.

Nearly three decades after that Lions phone call, the pattern is clear. Vrabel never forgot who believed in him. And he never forgot who didn’t.

The Steelers’ call didn’t erase the insult. It sharpened it. And from that point on, every stop in his career traced back to one draft-night moment when respect wasn’t given and had to be taken.