Mike Vrabel Reveals Rookie Camp Fight That Made Steelers Legend Greg Lloyd Finally Acknowledge His Presence

Before Mike Vrabel became a Super Bowl champion and his stint with the Tennessee Titans, his home was the Pittsburgh Steelers, a place he still holds close to his heart. Drafted in 1997, Vrabel spent four years in Pittsburgh. Surrounded by a veteran-rich linebacker room that included Greg Lloyd, Jason Gildon, and Levon Kirkland, Vrabel was mentored in leadership, accountability, and how to inspire the younger players. These are the lessons that would shape both his playing and coaching careers. The Patriots’ coach has often credited Steelers legends like Bill Cowher and John Mitchell for instilling in him the values he carries to this day.

He recalled how veteran players took rookies under their wing. That culture of mentorship didn’t leave him even if he left the Steelers. It’s no surprise that Vrabel, now leading the Pats, emphasizes veteran leadership in his own locker room. This was something rooted in his early days in Pittsburgh. This is something that he witnessed too with the Steelers’ legend Lloyd. He recalled the time he was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, with the Steelers.

It all went down during a tough day of practice. He found himself tangled up in a scuffle with tight end Mitch Lyons. The two wrestled through it, and by the end, Vrabel was completely exhausted. But that’s when things took a surprising turn. And that is when he was approached by Llyod.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As he sat in the locker room trying to catch his breath, Lloyd, approached him. The Steelers linebacker who hadn’t said a single word to Vrabel since the day he was drafted. The legend finally broke the silence, offering fighting advice in a deep, unmistakable voice. As the Pats coach recalled, he said “Yeah, next time that happens, what you want to do is come up underneath his face.” Vrabel was caught off guard and couldn’t help but ask, “You haven’t said a word to me since April.”

AD

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Training Camp Aug 4, 2024 Cleveland Browns advisor Mike Vrabel during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Berea Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 20240731_bsd_sd2_238

And Llyod had the classic response as he said, “Yeah, I just wanted to make sure you weren’t a punk before I talked to you.” This story remained with him for decades, and even to this day. This isn’t the only fond memory Vrabel has from his time in his town with the Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Vrabel remembered his game

For Vrabel, the Steel City was where his pro football journey began, long before the championships, the coaching career, and the Pro Bowl honors. He was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. He was a promising linebacker out of Ohio State. But breaking into the starting lineup on a star-studded defense was never easy. The roster was stacked with star power, such as Gildon, Earl Holmes, Kirkland, and Lloyd. Simply put, there wasn’t much room for a young linebacker to climb the ladder.

Despite never starting a game in his four seasons with the Steelers, Vrabel still found ways to contribute and to learn at the same time. He appeared in 51 games, logging seven sacks, three forced fumbles, three recoveries, and 56 tackles, including four for loss. Not flashy numbers by any means, but they showed the kind of player he was.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, Vrabel’s career truly took off after leaving Pittsburgh. He signed with the New England Patriots, where he quickly became a defensive cornerstone. His 2005 season remains one of the best of his career with 108 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and a well-earned trip to the Pro Bowl. Over eight seasons in New England, he helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls and build a dynasty.

Now, Vrabel brings with him decades of experience and a resume most players only dream of. He’s putting in all his knowledge to lift the Pats. Pittsburgh may not have been the place where he made his name, but it’s where the story began.