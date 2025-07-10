More Bad News For TJ Watt as Mike Tomlin & Steelers Leave Two Big Roster Problems Unsolved – Report

At some point, you’d think the Steelers might realize their best player is not in the building. But as Pittsburgh chases headlines with Jalen Ramsey, DK Metcalf, and a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, TJ Watt continues to wait for respect, a contract, or at least a clue that he’s still the face of this franchise. The moves scream ‘win-now,’ but the cracks in the roster are louder. Minkah Fitzpatrick is gone. The offensive line? Built on upside, powered by inexperience – what could go wrong? And the guy who leads the team in sacks, energy, and reasons to fear Pittsburgh? Still unsigned.

CBS Sports just added salt to the wound, naming safety and offensive line as the team’s biggest unresolved holes. It’s not a great headline for a team banking on veteran talent with no room for leaks. “If they had identified Fitzpatrick as a problem area for them last season, then the loss is probably not as significant as it may outwardly appear,” CBS wrote. The Steelers traded away Minkah Fitzpatrick and tried to patch the hole with Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott – two guys who weren’t exactly terrorizing offenses in 2024. Thornhill struggled in Cleveland, and Elliott has bounced around.

So now the secondary has to bet on Ramsey being a lockdown machine again – and hope the safeties behind him don’t get torched. According to CBS Sports, “the offensive line suffered significant injury last season and Dan Moore Jr. is no longer there to bail them out at left tackle, so that could develop into a problem.”

USA Today via Reuters Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports| Credit-Reuters

The Steelers’ offensive line is young, raw, and currently ranked No. 21 by PFF. That wouldn’t be a red flag if they weren’t protecting one of the league’s oldest quarterbacks. Zach Frazier? A stud. Everyone else? Unproven. Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu are former first-round picks, but potential doesn’t keep Aaron Rodgers upright. Mason McCormick is in Year 2, trying to sync with the right tackle. The group could click. Or it could collapse like it did last year – only this time, there’s no Dan Moore Jr. safety net. And Rodgers isn’t exactly known for mobility anymore.

The Steelers have built everything except the bridge to T.J. Watt’s next deal. Trade rumors flared after the Ramsey move. Insiders like Christopher Carter insisted Watt wasn’t going anywhere, but also made it clear the extension had better be coming soon. Watt’s contract silence has become louder than any press conference. And yeah, skipping minicamp didn’t help. The message from Watt is simple: Pay me like the franchise cornerstone I am – or at least act like I matter as much as a 30-something CB coming off injury. But now the drama has reached royal territory.

TJ Watt too old to pay? One Rooney thinks so

Patrick Rooney Jr., a member of the ownership family, dropped a hot take. “T.J. is a great player, great Steeler,” Rooney Jr. said on the PBKC Picks! podcast. “Insane to pay him anything right now. Absolutely insane.” No official role. But the last name? That still hits. And his words only amplify what’s becoming a bizarre standoff between a Hall of Fame-worthy pass rusher and a franchise acting like it’s all good.

And the reason for not signing Watt? “He’s 31-years-old. But again, if you’re going all-in this year, then you’re gonna have to re-sign him,” Rooney Jr. said. “But again, you’re making moves right now that you’re trying to do something for this year. That, to me, based on anything you’ve seen in the last recent years, just doesn’t make sense.” Yes, he’s turning 31. But let’s not pretend he’s washed.

In 2024, Watt racked up 11.5 sacks and tied for the league lead in forced fumbles with six. He made Second-Team All-Pro. And he’s still the Steelers’ all-time sack leader. He may not be the 22.5-sack monster of 2021, but he’s still the most impactful defender they’ve got. And with Myles Garrett just landing $160 million over four years, Watt’s price tag isn’t going down anytime soon.

Steelers insiders say Watt wants to stay. He believes in the win-now core. But it’s hard to ignore that everyone else got their money, and his locker’s the only one still holding its breath. Mark Kaboly and Chris Mack echoed the tension. Mack believes Watt should be excited by the upgrades, but yeah, he also gets why the guy is annoyed. Kaboly nailed it: They’re throwing money at everyone. Meanwhile, Mr. Black and Gold is still waiting.