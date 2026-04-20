“Moronic”: Ex-NFL Star Rips Steelers’ Potential Target After Ill-Timed Arrest Just One Week Before Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft plan suffered a massive blow after the arrest of one of their potential targets on Sunday. With the 2026 NFL Draft less than a week away, most players try to stay out of trouble. However, the same cannot be said for Georgia’s wide receiver Zachariah Branch. He was arrested on charges of two misdemeanors. The news circulated on the internet like wildfire, catching the attention of an ex-NFL player. The former linebacker ripped him on social media, calling the incident “moronic.”

“An arrest over this little ego battle between the cop/player is so dumb and petty—there’s more shit going on than to arrest someone for ‘standing in the way,'” wrote Will Compton on X. “It’s even more moronic that a player would put themself in any public situation at 1:30 am one week before the draft. Zero benefit to that decision. Only risk.”

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The incident occurred at 1:26 a.m. ET on April 19. The wide receiver stood on the public sidewalk but refrained from moving even after the police told him so. The police told him multiple times to move aside and clear the sidewalk. He advised Branch to listen; otherwise, a citation would follow. Irrespective of what the police told him, he did not move.

Instead, he smirked and then moved backward to the right. He then continued to stand to hinder, obstruct, and impede free passage on the sidewalk. According to the police, the WR failed to “comply with multiple verbal lawful commands” and was arrested. He was put under arrest for “misdemeanor obstruction of LEO and received a citation for obstructing public sidewalks.”

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It is this attitude of his that did not sit right with Will Compton. Compton believes Branch was stubborn, something he calls “dumb.” Moving a few steps to the side would have done the job. With one of the biggest days of his life, his arrest could prove to be costly for him. No team would want a player with disciplinary issues. According to the Athens-Clarke County arrest log, Branch was booked at 1:26 a.m. ET and released at 3:44 a.m. ET, after posting a $39 bond. While he is free, there is a possibility that it could affect his future in the draft.

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What does the 2026 NFL draft have in store for Zachariah Branch?

Zachariah Branch may not be a top prospect, but he is expected to find a team during the draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the suitors for the player. The Steelers need a third wide receiver behind D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Branch might be the perfect fit.

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Projected to be a Day 2 pick, the 22-year-old wide receiver posted 81 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Due to his stats, he ranks as the No. 66 overall player and 10th-best wide receiver on the NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board. He is quick and can also play as a return specialist. At the NFL Combine, Branch recorded a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, 1.5-second 10-yard split, 38-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-5 broad jump, and 20 reps on the bench press.

According to ESPN, he is a top-100 player. So, the Steelers have quite a few chances to draft him. They have the Nos. 21, 53, 76, 85, and 99 picks. However, with the latest issue, it remains to be seen whether the Steelers pick him or go for someone else. Last season, the franchise saw Metcalf get involved in an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan, receiving a two-game suspension. They wouldn’t want their rookie to have a knack for trouble.