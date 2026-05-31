Multiple Steelers WRs Working Overtime as Aaron Rodgers Faces Early Chemistry Hurdles

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers WRs are staying late after practice to catch extra passes

All three are fighting to prove themselves and earn a regular spot under Mike McCarthy

Rodgers and his receivers are struggling to get on the same page during OTAs

Aaron Rodgers’ return is probably the best news the Pittsburgh Steelers have heard during this offseason. But there is another update that will make head coach Mike McCarthy let out a sigh of relief. Based on the latest reports from the Steelers’ OTAs, the wide receivers are putting extra time into their practice. Particularly, there are three who have been exceeding everyone’s expectations.

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“I just try to do as much as I can honestly,” said Roman Wilson to the reporters on Thursday. “I kind of just feel it out. Try to be one of the last three guys out there. Max and Brandon Johnson are always out here with me and just try to be with them.”

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Wide receivers Roman Wilson, Max Hurleman, and Brandon Johnson are giving it their all in the training sessions. Not only are they prioritizing each rep, but they are not wasting any chance that comes their way.

Imago December 4, 2021: Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson scores a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. – ZUMAm67_ 0143765944st Copyright: xJunfuxHanx

The reason behind the extra efforts is an easy guess. The trio doesn’t want to miss any chance and is focused on improving their performance ahead of the 2026 regular season. The season ahead will mark Wilson’s third in Pittsburgh, but till now, he has managed only 12 receptions. If he wants to be a regular under McCarthy, he will need to show he is ready to take on some extra pressure for the team. On the other hand, Brandon Johnson is an NFL veteran and recorded four touchdowns.

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But since then, he has only managed to add one more reception to his name. He ended up having an on-and-off relationship with the Steelers between 2024 and 2026, ultimately signing with the team in April for a third time. As for Hurleman, he has yet to take a single NFL rep. The Steelers signed him off the rookie minicamp last year, and he needs to prove that he’s worth a chance all over again.

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And while all three may not have the chance to make it to the Steelers’ active roster, Roman Wilson may still have a chance to get some play time this year. To make it happen, he is also staying late to catch some extra passes on the JUGs machine. According to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, who took the time to count each of Antonio Brown’s catches on the JUGs machine in 2018, noted that he made over 500 passes in four days of practice.

Although neither of the three has reached AB’s level yet, they are still trying to improve. Meanwhile, the Steelers also need to work hard on their chemistry, especially since quarterback Aaron Rodgers is facing difficulties with it.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling with chemistry

Aaron Rodgers is running it back with the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike McCarthy one more time. But the same cannot be said for the wide receivers. With the ongoing OTAs, only a few media personalities are allowed to enter the practice and report what’s happening. Ray Fittipaldo, who went to the team’s practice, appeared on The PM Team w/Poni & Mueller, and shared some concerning news about Rodgers.

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“I’m just going to be very generic with you, and I will just say Aaron Rodgers and his receivers are still working to get on the same page,” said Ray Fittipaldo.

Imago January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 throws a pass from the pocket during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_001 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

One of the reasons Rodgers re-signed in mid-May was to be a part of the OTAs, as they are crucial for building team chemistry. With a new head coach and potentially a new group of wide receivers, Rodgers did not want to take any chances before entering his 22nd season in the NFL.

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The four-time NFL MVP is someone who always calls out the wrong and isn’t afraid of what others think. He believes in dealing with the players with tough love. Both veteran Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard can be on either side of his tough love. Since they will be sharing the gridiron with Rodgers for the first time, they must be ready.

This year, things are different. A new HC, a new offense, and a new system, but the quarterback’s desire to win his second Super Bowl remains the same. As a result, he needs to form perfect chemistry with his receivers, despite things not going his way. The minicamp and the training camp are still left. It remains to be seen whether Rodgers finds his match or the receivers end up on the wrong side of his tough love.