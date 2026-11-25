Have we seen the last of Aaron Rodgers?

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The veteran quarterback will not play in the Week 12 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos. In his absence, the Steelers have brought in another quarterback to start the Black Friday game.

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“The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten stated. “Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the game on Friday.”

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero took to X and reported that some sources claimed that it was a coach’s decision. He clarified that Rodgers has been struggling in the past few games, and head coach Mike McCarthy is simply making a change. He also boldly claimed that Rodgers might have played his final snap in his NFL career, which has lasted for more than two decades.

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This is Rodgers’ final season.

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His return to Pittsburgh was expected to build on the momentum established last year, proving to be a big reason why the team was able to make the playoffs. However, 2026 has been tough on Rodgers, who has thrown for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns so far. Pittsburgh is currently 6-4 this season.

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Meanwhile, the game against the Broncos on Friday will be Rudolph’s 20th career start. He has a proven track record with a 64.2% completion rate for 4,927 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. He has spent six of his seven seasons with the Steelers. Back in 2023, he went 3-0 in a stretch when he filled in for Kenny Pickett and took the Steelers to the postseason playoffs.

But why did the Steelers decide to replace Aaron Rodgers?

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Mike McCarthy stood in support of Aaron Rodgers despite the struggles

The Steelers suffered two consecutive losses, with Rodgers trying his best to get the offense going. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work. Across these two games, the Steelers recorded only 34 points. To make things worse, the offensive team couldn’t find the end zone until the final quarter in both games.

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Right now, Rodgers has a passer rating of 86.6. That’s actually the lowest number in his 22-year career. This season, he has been sacked 31 times. Five of those came in the 19-16 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Weighing in on the struggles, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor previously asked McCarthy if he considered using another quarterback instead of Rodgers. But the head coach apparently showed no interest in parting ways with the MVP. However, McCarthy previously kept focusing on his own role as a coach.

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“We haven’t played well the last two weeks on offense,” the head coach said. “When you’re in that spot, I start with myself. We have a lot of work to do.”

Well, things got shaky with the Steelers’ offense for multiple reasons. For starters, Rodgers is already in his mid-40s and has been having trouble staying consistent. Meanwhile, the pass-catching unit is also struggling, with DK Metcalf catching only one pass for two yards in the last game and storming off the stadium before the game against the Eagles concluded.

“If Rodgers had more consistent weapons and protection, he could do his part to help the Steelers reach the playoffs despite the physical drop-off, but because he doesn’t, Pittsburgh will slide out of the playoff race over the next month,” The Athletic’s Mike Jones opined.

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But for now, only time can tell if benching the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer is a good decision.