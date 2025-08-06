National Reporter Confirms Mike Tomlin’s Stance on Benching Aaron Rodgers as Steelers QB Struggles

The hills of Latrobe have always echoed louder in August. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, training camp is more than just about practice; it’s a statement of intent. And QB Aaron Rodgers is in the front and center of this. Yet he has been anything but the calming veteran presence expected when he was signed to lead this final charge. His first pass, the first of his Steelers career, went straight into the hands of linebacker Patrick Queen. The silence afterward? Deafening. Instead of the rookies, it’s Rodgers who’s drawing the attention. And not for the reasons the team hoped.

Since then, the Steelers’ offense has remained under a harsh microscope. FS1’s Colin Cowherd compared Pittsburgh’s offense to a more buttoned-up version of the Jets, optics worsened by offensive line concerns, poor run blocking, and a stale receiving corps. “And this is why I said I thought Aaron would retire and not go to Pittsburgh,” Cowherd said. “O-line issues, defensive culture, lost Najee Harris and their left tackle, the story reads like it’s the Jets. Just a more organized version.” The Steelers’ wide receiver/tight end core is still trying to find its connection with Aaron Rodgers, who has had good and bad moments during training camp. Besides being intercepted, he’s also missed nearly all the starters at times when working in team drills.

Enter Mark Kaboly, Steelers beat writer, who dropped a bombshell during a YouTube session on their largely appreciated show, Kaboly and Mack with Chris Mack. Kaboly stressed that not even clear underperformance would lead HC Mike Tomlin to consider benching Rodgers. That view contrasts sharply with what Chris Mack predicts fans will say. Public debate is inevitable. Yet Kaboly says it won’t matter. At the moment, the outlook isn’t great; the offense has managed to come out on top just once in 10 practices. They’re currently sitting at a dismal 1-9, with the defense dominating nearly every session.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kaboly said on the future, if it turns into a controversy, “It’s gonna come up by the fans. I got a better chance of starting at left tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers than Mike Tomlin has of ever benching Aaron Rodgers for play, for lack of good play.” To which Mack replied, ” I totally understand and I follow your logic. I’m not saying you’re worng. I’m saying, when it happens, cause there will be struggles in the first month. When it happens, people are gonna make the argument, just like we said they would, ‘oh if Rodgers would’ve come in sooner. If Rodgers could’ve practiced more. If Rodgers could’ve gotten more reps in the preseason. It is going to be brought up in September, every time this offense struggles.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago Credits: Pittsburgh Steelers Official Website

The Steelers’ Week 1 match-up against the New York Jets isn’t just an opener; it’s Rodgers vs. his past. If his first game lines read like a regression with few completions, a turnover-prone, and predictable offense, the fans will scream. He’ll stay stoic, not ignoring the noise, just tuned out to it. Because in his mind, breaking faith would do more damage than Rodgers’ struggles ever could.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But as firm as Tomlin’s stance may be, it’s the on-field struggles that are keeping the conversation alive. Fans may not see a quarterback controversy brewing from the sideline, but the product on the field is doing little to quiet the noise. Every mistimed throw, every stalled drive, and every failed run attempt adds fuel to a fire Tomlin insists doesn’t exist.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ QB room are struggling even with Aaron Rodgers present

As camp rolls on, Aaron Rodgers isn’t just fighting rust; he’s fighting expectations. Rodgers has had difficulty syncing with his receivers, often looking out of rhythm and hesitant in the pocket. On just their third padded practice of camp, the Steelers’ offense got manhandled in Seven Shots, losing 6-1 to the defense. Aaron Rodgers went 0-for-3 in the drill, misfiring on two passes aimed at Jonnu Smith and Ben Skowronek, then scrambling out of what would’ve been a clear sack before tossing the ball away. It was a rough showing that only added to the growing concerns around the veteran quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On August 2, Rodgers even walked off early from one session after a broken play led to a sack and a shouting match among the linemen. Furthermore, Mason Rudolph isn’t exactly giving the coaching staff much to think about either. As Brian Batko bluntly posted on Twitter, “Interception alert: Miles Killebrew picks off Mason Rudolph.” It was another reminder that the quarterback struggles in Pittsburgh aren’t limited to just one name; they’re becoming a theme. Then there’s rookie Will Howard, full of potential but still raw. His “welcome to the league” moment came quickly, as Brian Batko put it, “Will Howard just met the Wall of Iowa.” Logan Lee and Yahya Black batted down his passes with ease. Right now, Howard’s flashes are buried beneath rookie mistakes, and this QB room still looks like a work in progress.

With Rodgers struggling to find rhythm, Rudolph is tossing picks. And Howard is still deep in development mode, the Steelers’ quarterback situation looks increasingly unstable. Tomlin’s loyalty to Rodgers may be unwavering, but the offense’s inefficiency is already triggering concern. If things don’t click soon, pressure will mount, not just on Rodgers, but on the entire plan Pittsburgh has built around him. The questions aren’t going away; they’re just getting louder.