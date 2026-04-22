National Reporter Reveals Scenario for Steelers & Mike McCarthy Drafting Ty Simpson

With the NFL Draft set to commence in less than 24 hours, Aaron Rodgers’ future is still uncertain, and so is Mike McCarthy’s plan for the draft. Ty Simpson is entering the conversation as a possible quarterback option for the Pittsburgh Steelers from the draft, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter has explained the scenario that would lead to the franchise picking the Alabama star.

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” There is a bond between Mike McCarthy and Ty Simpson at the Combine,” Adam Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up. “But I don’t think the Steelers are gonna go there in the first round. If somehow someway Ty Simpson happens to slip all the way to the second round, that becomes a real conversation in Pittsburgh. But they have enough other needs that I would not expect the pick at 21 to be quarterback.”

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The six-time Super Bowl champions have only one first-round pick (12 overall). The quarterback area remains a concern for McCarthy, but he needs urgent upgrades in other key positions, and it can come through the first-round pick of this draft.

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After the exit of Isaac Seumalo, they may look for a top-rated guard in the draft. Moreover, McCarthy’s pass-heavy scheme could push them to secure an elite wide receiver.

Regardless of Rodgers’ pending decision, getting Simpson could be a rewarding decision in the long run. If the ten-time Pro-Bowler commits to playing the next season, the former Alabama player could progress significantly under his mentorship. On the other hand, if Rodgers calls it a day, Simpson could be the Steelers’ QB1 from the season opener, given Will Howard is yet to make a major impact in the big league, and Mason Rudolph is viewed as the primary backup option, not a starter.

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While the Steelers remain on the radar for Simpson, the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are also heavily linked to him, and even have the advantage due to their position in the draft.

The Jets and the Cardinals could seriously battle for Ty Simpson

Both the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are currently seeking a franchise-calibre quarterback who could be a long-term option in that position and can make a difference. Considering the Jets and Cardinals hold the 2nd and 3rd pick, respectively, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders, who are expected to take Mendoza with the 1st pick, either of these two franchises could be Simpson’s next destination.

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The Jets’ experiment with Justin Fields flopped. Although they recently got Geno Smith through free agency, the veteran was not able to perform brilliantly last season with the Raiders, and he is possibly a short-term fix for Aaron Glenn, who is searching for a long-term solution. The Jets already met Simpson during the NFL Combine earlier this year.

The Cardinals are dealing with a similar issue after parting ways with the long-time starter, Kyler Murray, who is now part of the Minnesota Vikings.

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“In league circles, Simpson has been linked to Arizona more than any other team,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted recently on X.

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The 23-year-old played four seasons in college but became a starter in the 2025 campaign with Alabama, playing 15 games and logging 3,567 passing yards. Whether he lands with the Jets, Cardinals, or even the Steelers, his performances have shown that he could prove to be a brilliant addition for any of them.