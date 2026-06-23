“Needs Better PR”: Mike McCarthy Accused of Chasing Brendan Sorsby to Escape ‘Safe’ Coach Label

Brendan Sorsby, following a controversial end to his college career, has entered the NFL Supplemental Draft. Due to his off-field baggage involving a gambling scandal, many are questioning the intentions of teams interested in signing him. And recently, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd directed an assessment towards head coach Mike McCarthy as links around the Pittsburgh Steelers and Sorsby capture headlines.

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“The Steelers have been in this malaise forever, where they’re kind of a play-it-safe organization. ‘We don’t fire coaches, we spend our money on defense,’ he said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “Even hiring Mike McCarthy, kind of felt like, ‘that’s kind of safe.’ But what’s fascinating about McCarthy is that McCarthy’s resume is equal to John Harbaugh. Harbaugh is viewed as an elite coach. McCarthy is viewed as safe. When he was in Dallas, for three straight years when Dak was healthy, Dallas Cowboys won 12 games, 12 games, 12 games, and were number one in the league in offense… So Mike needs a better PR representative.

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“Why is John Harbaugh viewed as better, he is current, he is a go for it guy, these Harbaugh’s are aggressive. Mike doesn’t have that. Feels a little old school. What would be more new school than going to the supplemental draft against a kid or getting a kid with an addiction and saying, “We’ve got to roll the dice here.” Cause you’re too good with Aaron Rodgers to be a top 10 to 12 pick next year. So, you’re going to have to give up loads of draft capital to get an Arch Manning, to get a Dante Moore.”

It is not a surprising fact that Colin Cowherd labelled the Steelers as a safe organization. The Pittsburgh-based team’s antics and operations stand as evidence of that particular nature. To back that, since 1969, the franchise has employed only four head coaches: Chuck Noll (1969-1991), Bill Cowher (1992-2006), Mike Tomlin (2007-2025), and now Mike McCarthy.

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The front office has historically prioritized maintaining a competitive floor (evading losing seasons) over taking massive, volatile risks to win a championship. As a result, even Cowherd deemed the McCarthy appointment as ‘safe,’ unlike the New York Giants‘ HC, John Harbaugh.

Both McCarthy (Super Bowl XLV) and Harbaugh (Super Bowl XLVII) have one Lombardi trophy under their belts. Yet, the Giants HC holds an elite status, whereas the Steelers are labelled as safe and a tier-two coach. Cowherd sees both of them as equals and blames the social media buzz and PR games around the difference in stature between McCarthy and Harbaugh.

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However, the narrative surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers is gradually changing due to their connections with Brendan Sorsby. The 22-year-old QB entered the NFL Supplemental Draft after he was ruled permanently ineligible by the NCAA after admitting to completing an inpatient rehab program for a severe gambling addiction, having placed over $90,000 in bets, including 40 wagers on his own team while representing the Indiana Hoosiers.

Imago November 29, 2025: Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby prepares to make a pass during the first quarter of a college football game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Fort Worth United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_375 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

By linking with Sorsby, Cowherd believes the Pittsburgh Steelers are intentionally altering this “safe” narrative about them. Not only will it put them at the center of a lot of chatter, but there will also be eyes on them to see what they develop the player.

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But do the Steelers need another player in their quarterback room, which has Aaron Rodgers as the leader, Will Howard, Drew Allar, and Mason Rudolph to play as backups?

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For the 2026 season, no? But for the future, Sorsby can surely be considered. Representing the Hoosiers and Bearcats in his collegiate career, the 22-year-old QB has posted 7,208 passing yards and 60 touchdowns in 35 games. While Sorsby stands as a promising star, the actual reason for the Steelers’ showing interest in him could be due to Rodgers’ retirement.

A few weeks ago, the 42-year-old QB confirmed that the 2026 season will be the final year of his NFL career. With Rodgers’ absence from the 2027 season, the Steelers can rope in a talent like Sorsby in the Supplemental Draft instead of waiting for the primary April draft next year. Through this, McCarthy could train the 22-year-old under Rodgers and prepare him for the upcoming season.

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To back that, even Colin Cowherd sees this as a positive move from the Steelers. He drew comparisons with the likes of Tom Brady, who weren’t first picks. Yet they made a big fortune in the NFL through their prowess.

“I think Sorsby works,” Cowherd continued. “I got nothing against Drew Allar or Will Howard. They’re both fine. They’re backups. Sorsby is a starting NFL quarterback. And so you start looking at, and remember, quarterbacks come from strange places. Brady, sixth round. Joe Montana and Russell Wilson third round. Mahomes didn’t have a winning record in college… So historically, many of our great quarterbacks come from different routes.”

While the debate around Mike McCarthy and the Steelers’ interest in a controversial player like Sorsby will remain active, the 22-year-old QB does stand as a hot prospect for many NFL teams, including the New York Jets. Only time will tell where Sorsby will ultimately find himself.