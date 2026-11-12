“Never Seen Him Smile So Much”: Mike McCarthy Surprised Over Latest Change in Mike Tomlin After Leaving Coaching

Mike Tomlin spent about two decades carrying the expectations and high pressure of leading one of the league’s most demanding franchises. But backing away from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the ex-head coach is now enjoying a much lighter side of life. Recently, Mike McCarthy shared some observations about Tomlin’s new start that haven’t gone unnoticed.

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Speaking to reporters, Mike McCarthy noted, “I’m really happy for Mike (Tomlin). I’m trying not to laugh because I’ve never seen him smile so much. I’m told he’s very happy. He’s doing a great job. So, yeah, definitely hope to run into him there in Cincinnati.”

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McCarthy comments provide a small glimpse into Tomlin’s adjustment after he left his role as head coach. The 54-year-old has moved into broadcasting, joining NBC’s Football Night in America as a studio analyst. His signature fervor has always been visible whenever he discussed football, and his new position has brought him a different kind of enjoyment.

Tomlin left the Steelers in January 2026 after the team lost 30-6 to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card playoff on January 12 at Acrisure Stadium. After 19 seasons as the Steelers’ head coach, he decided to step away from the sidelines. Now, he will be back with his former team in Cincinnati on November 15, where the Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North matchup.

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McCarthy will be coaching the Steelers while Tomlin will call the game for NBC.

“It’s awesome to be as close to the game as I am and be able to observe the game from a global perspective. I think when you’re coaching, you block out a lot of the peripheral things during the NFL season. It’s been fun to really enjoy observing it, absorbing it from a football lover’s perspective.

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“It’s also fun to be challenged. I’m a novice, obviously, and so I’ve just been hyper-focused on getting better each and every week in terms of delivering information and delivering it in an educational and entertaining way.”

Tomlin has already shared how happy and comfortable he is at his new job. NBC announced his appointment in April to give him a chance to use his coaching experience to break down games, discuss league developments, and preview Sunday Night Football matchups.

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Tomlin recorded a 193-114-2 regular-season record, two Super Bowl appearances, and one championship win, with Super Bowl XLIII during his time as the Steelers HC.

Meanwhile, McCarthy has taken over the responsibility to lead the Steelers. His upcoming meeting with Tomlin in Cincinnati will also give him a chance to reconnect with the coach whose position he inherited.

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Tomlin shared his perspective on his first game featuring the Steelers, knowing he would surely meet some of his people again during broadcasting.

“I look forward to it because of the relationships, but you know me, I’m capable of compartmentalizing, and getting hyper-focused on the job,” Tomlin said. “But it certainly will be fun to see some guys I got relationships with, and there’ll certainly be a lot of those. But they have a job to do, I have a job to do, and so I’m sure everyone’s going to be focused on the task at hand.”

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For now, Tomlin is perfectly happy, just as McCarthy observed something that even those who worked with him rarely saw.