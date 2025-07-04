Steelers News: Aaron Rodgers Gets Huge WR Update as Mike Tomlin Eyes $69M Star

This season, the Steelers front office might have decided to chuck the book out of the window and shock the franchise. First, they landed Aaron Rodgers, leaving the league debating whether he is old or Hall-of-Fame material. Logic dictated they would next chase a star receiver. Instead, they veered off script entirely.

Pittsburgh shocked fans by trading All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins. In return, they secured cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith—two explosive playmakers. The defensive weakness was clear in 2024, but this year, they are not repeating history. However, this move leaves them in want of a veteran safety. Maybe Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers are gambling big on free agency. A speculative answer can be spotted in a now-viral X post.

It reads, “BREAKING: Pat McAfee, Steelers insider @MarkKaboly says on @937theFan the Steelers are more likely to sign a safety than WR. The team believes in Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson.” In fact, as per Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Steelers are very high on these wide receivers, especially Austin. “While we’re there, the Steelers think more highly of Calvin Austin III than people realize. He’d be a name to watch with Pickens gone,” Breer added. So, who is the safety gaining the most attention? Well, it’s former Denver Broncos All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Simmons is still unsigned heading into the 2025 season, and Mike Tomlin is reportedly eyeing him. He played last year with the Atlanta Falcons. At 31, he posted two interceptions and 62 tackles. He has shown no signs of slowing down. Simmons brings nine seasons of experience — eight in Denver and one in Atlanta. His career totals include 479 solo tackles, 187 assists, 4.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, and 32 interceptions. He is a four-time All-Pro and one of the top veteran safeties available.

If Pittsburgh lands Simmons, it would be a major upgrade to the back end. He is easily the most talented option left. The locker room would gain leadership and high football IQ. While the Steelers focus on defense, their wide receiver group remains untouched. DK Metcalf leads the room. Calvin Austin III and rookie Roman Wilson round out the group. The belief in this trio may keep the front office from making a WR move.

The front office would also need to be on the lookout for dollars. Cap space may be tight. The Steelers have around $18.622 million left for the 2025 season. That money might go to Simmons. But let’s not forget that a new tight end has already joined the roster, adding depth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jonu Smith shockingly finds himself in Aaron Rodgers’ locker room

The Miami Dolphins ended June with a banger headline, sending tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith opened up on retired Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead’s podcast. “I didn’t foresee this happening with how the season went for me individually,” Smith said. “Obviously I had aspirations of ending my career in Miami, with it basically being home for me, my children, my family. But I understand the business side of it, and it didn’t work out. I’m grateful. I’ve got no ill feelings toward Miami and nobody in the organization.”

Still, Smith is embracing his new chapter in Pittsburgh. In a conversation with Armstead, he laid out what he expects from his next quarterback. When asked what he’d want to do on a third-and-seven game-deciding play, he cracked a smile. “See, I can be selfish and say I want the ball in my hands.” Then he turned serious. “It’s double coverage. Listen, dog, with A-Rod, he going to put it where it need to be…Give me that rod. He knows how to make those tight throws.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Smith is coming off the first Pro Bowl season of his career. He led the Dolphins’ tight end room with 884 yards, 88 catches, and eight touchdowns. All were franchise records at the position. He stepped up when injuries hit the offense. Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle were out, and Tyreek Hill struggled. Smith became the reliable target when the air game fell flat.

The Steelers saw the value and gave him a one-year, $12 million extension. Now he enters a crowded offense. Smith might not match last year’s numbers, but the team sees him as a key piece. He is walking into a place that respects what he brings. A coach who values him. A quarterback he already trusts. Jonnu Smith is clear-eyed about the challenge. But he’s also clear about one thing — he’s not looking back.