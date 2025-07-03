Steelers News: Art Rooney Reportedly Pulling GM’s Strings After Mike Tomlin Announced Additions

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making moves that have everyone talking. First came the splashy trade for DK Metcalf. Then Steelers just turned their offseason into must-watch drama. In one shocking move on June 30, the team sent Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Miami for Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, and a late-round swap. Steel City is split – excited about the new firepower, but nervous about losing a defensive anchor like Fitzpatrick. GM Omar Khan’s aggressive approach feels different from the usual Steelers way.

Some wonder if these bold swings will pay off. Others question who’s really calling the shots behind the scenes. Because in Pittsburgh, nothing is ever as simple as it seems. And as Mike Tomlin integrates these new pieces, all eyes are on how much control Khan truly has. Or if someone else is pulling the strings. Recently, Mike Florio dropped a bombshell about Pittsburgh’s front office on NFL on NBC. “We never know in Pittsburgh who’s really making the call. And I think Art Rooney, the owner of the team, is more involved than anyone realizes.”

The proof? This offseason’s un-Steelers-like moves. After months of swirling rumors since March, they finally landed their white whale on June 6, signing future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to stabilize their QB position. Then came the June 30 stunner: a straight-up football trade sending Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to Miami for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

Florio connects the dots, saying, “That assumes Khan is making these decisions…I think it’s a collective effort to do things far differently than we’ve ever seen.” Is GM Omar Khan actually on thin ice? Florio poses the question, “Do you think Omar Khan, GM of the Steelers, is on the hot seat? And maybe that explains the big swings this season.” But here’s the twist—Khan might just be executing orders. As Florio notes, “I don’t know how much of this falls on Khan. I don’t know how much of it falls on Tomlin. I just think the organization is desperate.”

Well, the desperation is understandable. It’s been sixteen years without a trophy. And that too after stacking winning season after winning season. So, now comes Mike Tomlin’s favorite part – molding these additions into Steelers football. Jalen Ramsey’s swagger and Jonnu Smith’s versatility give him fresh clay to shape. If anyone can make this work, it’s the coach who never has a losing season.

Mike Tomlin’s make-or-break masterpiece

Tomlin’s never had a roster like this in Pittsburgh. DK Metcalf adds explosive plays they’ve lacked for years. Ramsey shores up a secondary that needed teeth. Jonnu gives them matchup nightmares at tight end. And TJ Watt? He’s still TJ Watt – a one-man wrecking crew. On paper? This roster screams February football. But the Steelers don’t play games on paper. And that’s where things get interesting.

The weight of 16 years without a Lombardi hangs over this group. Eight straight playoff losses. A fanbase that’s run out of patience. An owner who just green-lit the most un-Steelers offseason ever. Tomlin’s famous for avoiding losing seasons, but that’s not the bar anymore. Not after trading Minkah Fitzpatrick and passing on young QBs to chase Rodgers. Not with this much star power.

Every move screams ‘win now.’ Rodgers turns 42 this season—there’s no tomorrow. Ramsey’s playing for his next contract. Metcalf’s here to fix an offense that’s been stuck in neutral. The pieces fit, but the clock’s ticking faster than ever. Pittsburgh didn’t just open their window—they blew up the whole wall.

Now comes the hard part. First and foremost, Rodgers needs to stay healthy – no easy feat at 41. Meanwhile, Ramsey must rediscover his All-Pro form after a down year. And here’s the kicker: the offense has to click right out of the gate. There are no mulligans here, no comforting ‘wait till next year’ excuses.

What’s different this time? Simply put, for the first time in his career, Tomlin’s seat isn’t ice cold. Sure, it’s not burning hot yet, but make no mistake – the thermostat’s plugged in and waiting. At the end of the day, it all comes down to this: either this team makes a deep January run, or Pittsburgh faces the unthinkable – a future where even Mike Tomlin’s job security isn’t guaranteed.