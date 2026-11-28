Everything is going awry for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a high-stakes match, players rough up in the highs and lows of the game, but the NFL is keeping DK Metcalf in check. The league has penalized the Steelers wide receiver for his mistakes on the field, ejecting the 28-year-old for a set of personal fouls.

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The WR has lost on two fronts: the 19-16 loss on Sunday and paying heavy fines to the NFL. His misbehavior – slapping away an official’s arm away and another reason – while playing against the Philadelphia Eagles has cost him over $25,000 in fines.

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“The NFL fined Steelers WR DK Metcalf $26,867 for the two infractions that led to his ejection from last week’s loss to the Eagles,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on X on November 28.

The senior reporter initially shared the information on his Substack, The Sweep with Tom Pelissero. The Steelers, already pinned under the spotlight because of the Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy fiasco, had to deal with another set of messy events on the ground. Officials ejected him late in the third quarter when Metcalf lost his temper, taunted and poked Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye.

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Despite Metcalf’s roughness, DeJean has taken his aggressiveness lightly. He said that their exchange is nothing to worry about and the WR was just caught up in the moment.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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“Almost, almost. Just missed,” DeJean said when asked whether he was poked in the eye by Metcalf. “… We were just competing. You know, things like that happen in football. Wasn’t anything … crazy. No one was really saying anything. It was just two guys going at it.”

Before that, he “jawed at” DeJean and grabbed Andrew Mukuba, the opponent’s safety. The wide receiver has had a poor season. It is laden with drops and an inability to create plays, which have contributed to the team’s 7-4 record. His ejection is the newest lowlight for the player. As for the Steelers overall, he completed only half the throws targeted at him. Still, his ejection has cost the team.

When asked about the development, head coach McCarthy said that Metcalf is important and his exit messed up the roster.

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“We need him,” Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. “It’s not acceptable to be thrown out of a game. … Everything we do throughout the week is to put those guys in position to be successful. We had five receivers up today. We need all of our guys.”

Against the Eagles, he was targeted four times. He caught only one pass for 2 yards, negative, before ejection. The Steelers eventually turned the ball over on downs on their first drive when Metcalf failed to run through contact on a screen pass on third down.

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“That was disappointing,” Steelers quarterback Rodgers said. “Obviously, we love DK, and I don’t know what was going on out there, what was happening. But yeah, we can’t have two of those (personal fouls).”

The Steelers continued the game without replacing Metcalf.

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Meanwhile, Eagles fans in the Lincoln Financial Field rained him down with “Metcalf s****!” chants. Rodgers then replied with screen passes and checkdowns to move the ball as the offense collapsed, culminating in the loss. Metcalf earns $33 million per year, and the Steelers restructured his contract before the season began. Is he the kind to learn from his mistakes or forget them? That will prove to be costlier for the Steelers navigating a tough season as it is.