Everything is going awry for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a high-stakes match, players rough up in the highs and lows of the game, but the NFL is keeping DK Metcalf in check. The league has penalized the Steelers wide receiver for his mistakes on the field, ejecting the 28-year-old for a set of personal fouls.
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The WR has lost on two fronts: the 19-16 loss on Sunday and paying heavy fines to the NFL. His misbehavior – slapping away an official’s arm away and another reason – while playing against the Philadelphia Eagles has cost him over $25,000 in fines.
“The NFL fined Steelers WR DK Metcalf $26,867 for the two infractions that led to his ejection from last week’s loss to the Eagles,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on X on November 28.
The senior reporter initially shared the information on his Substack, The Sweep with Tom Pelissero. The Steelers, already pinned under the spotlight because of the Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy fiasco, had to deal with another set of messy events on the ground. Officials ejected him late in the third quarter when Metcalf lost his temper, taunted and poked Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye.
Despite Metcalf’s roughness, DeJean has taken his aggressiveness lightly. He said that their exchange is nothing to worry about and the WR was just caught up in the moment.
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“Almost, almost. Just missed,” DeJean said when asked whether he was poked in the eye by Metcalf. “… We were just competing. You know, things like that happen in football. Wasn’t anything … crazy. No one was really saying anything. It was just two guys going at it.”
Before that, he “jawed at” DeJean and grabbed Andrew Mukuba, the opponent’s safety. The wide receiver has had a poor season. It is laden with drops and an inability to create plays, which have contributed to the team’s 7-4 record. His ejection is the newest lowlight for the player. As for the Steelers overall, he completed only half the throws targeted at him. Still, his ejection has cost the team.
When asked about the development, head coach McCarthy said that Metcalf is important and his exit messed up the roster.
“We need him,” Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. “It’s not acceptable to be thrown out of a game. … Everything we do throughout the week is to put those guys in position to be successful. We had five receivers up today. We need all of our guys.”
Against the Eagles, he was targeted four times. He caught only one pass for 2 yards, negative, before ejection. The Steelers eventually turned the ball over on downs on their first drive when Metcalf failed to run through contact on a screen pass on third down.
“That was disappointing,” Steelers quarterback Rodgers said. “Obviously, we love DK, and I don’t know what was going on out there, what was happening. But yeah, we can’t have two of those (personal fouls).”
The Steelers continued the game without replacing Metcalf.
Meanwhile, Eagles fans in the Lincoln Financial Field rained him down with “Metcalf s****!” chants. Rodgers then replied with screen passes and checkdowns to move the ball as the offense collapsed, culminating in the loss. Metcalf earns $33 million per year, and the Steelers restructured his contract before the season began. Is he the kind to learn from his mistakes or forget them? That will prove to be costlier for the Steelers navigating a tough season as it is.