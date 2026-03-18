NFL Announces Suspension Decision on Former Steelers DB After Major Policy Violation

Essentials Inside The Story Bishop enters 2026 with uncertainty surrounding his immediate future.

Still trying to secure a stable role after moving between teams last year.

Timing couldn’t be worse as he looks to establish himself in the league.

Beanie Bishop fought his way into the NFL as an undrafted free agent, but his biggest battle is just beginning. Before he can even take a snap in 2026, the league has sidelined him, putting a promising career in jeopardy. Now, just as he looks to carve out a role for himself, an unexpected setback has cast uncertainty over what comes next.

“New Orleans Saints defensive back Beanie Bishop was suspended for the first three games of the 2026 season, according to the NFL’s transaction wire,” Matthew Paras reported. “The league did not list a reason for Bishop’s ban, but a source with knowledge of the situation said it stemmed from a violation of the substances of abuse policy.”

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As revealed by Paras, Beanie Bishop’s suspension stems from “violation of the substances of abuse policy.” Hence, the cornerback will miss the first three games of the new NFL season. The 26-year-old doesn’t have a team for the new season and will be eligible to participate throughout the Saints’ offseason after joining the franchise’s practice squad last December. He also signed a futures contract with New Orleans at the end of the season. As a result, he will be part of the team’s offseason activities, but if he makes the roster for 2026, Bishop will be required to miss the first three games.

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The suspension will clearly have a major impact on a young career, which started on a positive note in Pittsburgh. Beanie Bishop joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent from West Virginia on a three-year contract, worth $2,855,000. The 26-year-old, as a rookie, appeared in all 17 games and recorded 45 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and four interceptions.

However, Bishop was waived during the 2025 roster cuts and signed with the Steelers’ practice squad. He was let go in November and signed with the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in December. The Saints were hoping to use Bishop as a potential slot corner, similar to Alontae Taylor in Brandon Staley’s scheme, but the former West Virginia star did not play in any games last year.

With focus shifting towards 2026, the early-season suspension complicates things for the Saints and Bishop as the franchise will use the time to evaluate whether the 26-year-old corner is part of their long-term plans. Furthermore, the New Orleans front office is also facing a significant decision regarding a franchise legend, who is expected to test the market this free agency.

Cam Jordan expresses willingness to test the market during this free agency

After spending 15 years with the Saints, star edge rusher Cameron Jordan expressed his willingness to stay in New Orleans, but only if a deal works out in his favor. The veteran recorded a team-high 10.5 sacks last season after six combined the past two campaigns, highlighting that he could be an in-demand commodity for a contender.

Hence, during a conversation with former teammate Terron Armstead on his “The Set with T.Stead” podcast, Jordan spoke about his future with the franchise.

“In my mind, I’m like, ‘of course,’ you see guys my age re-sign with a team because that’s the only team they’ve ever been with, and you’re like, ‘hell yeah, we love that,’ but that’s to his situation,” Cam Jordan said. “That may not be to my situation. As football players, we can only control what we can control. … You gotta be able to take your emotions out of it. Of course, I’d love to be in New Orleans, but at the same time, if the cents don’t make sense, then we have to find our own path.”

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With Beanie Bishop facing a three-game suspension and Cam Jordan potentially departing in free agency, the New Orleans Saints enter the 2026 offseason navigating uncertainty at key positions. How the franchise handles both situations will go a long way in shaping its roster and competitiveness for the upcoming season.