NFL Coach Reveals Aaron Rodgers’ Real Face After Steelers QB’s Autograph Refusal

Wherever Aaron Rodgers goes, he changes the temperature of the room. He was football’s chosen one after winning the Super Bowl in 2010. Years later, when he spoke about psychedelics and questioned league norms, he became polarizing. He challenged his front office, questioned vaccines, and turned interviews into monologues on life and legacy. The veteran doesn’t seek attention, but he commands it. Loved or criticized, he’s never followed the script.

However, over the years, the Steelers have gotten really close to some people. One of them is the NFL coach Nathaniel Hackett. From their electrifying days in Green Bay to reuniting in New York with the Jets, Hackett has long been one of Rodgers’ most trusted confidants. Together, they crafted one of the NFL’s most lethal offenses during the 2020 season, a year that saw Rodgers win his third MVP and the Packers reach the NFC Championship Game.

On the July 12 episode of WakeUpCall, Hackett offered a window into that bond when asked how he’d describe Rodgers as a human being, having known him for so many years. “I’ll tell you, he’s one of the best people I’ve ever met,” Hackett said, his voice steady with conviction. Then, acknowledging how divisive Rodgers can be in the public eye, he added, “It is funny because there is perceptions and there’s views, and you know, everybody has a right to their opinion.” But for Hackett, those external takes are incomplete at best. He knows a different Rodgers.

“When it comes to just the man himself,” Hackett continued, “the things that he believes in, just how he is with my family, with my kids.” There was a softness to his words, a reminder that this wasn’t just about football. Rodgers, in Hackett’s eyes, is someone who shows up for the people around him, not just on Sundays, but every day.

He then pivoted to Rodgers’ legendary work ethic, something Hackett had witnessed up close during that 2020 MVP run. “His ability to come to work every day, how hard he works, how dedicated he is to the game, the type of teammate he is in the locker room,” Hackett said. It was that dedication, paired with Hackett’s collaborative coaching style, that unlocked a historic season in Green Bay, 48 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and the NFL’s most efficient offense.

And to sum it all up, Hackett didn’t need numbers. Just conviction. “The demand he puts on people, I mean, there’s a reason why he’s one of the greatest ever.” In that moment, it was clear, this wasn’t just a coach defending his quarterback.

It was a friend, a believer, and someone who had gone to battle with Rodgers, come out with wins, records, and a bond that’s still as strong as ever. But even after entering his 40s, the QB remains the same, sharp and unapologetic.

Aaron Rodgers calls a fan autograph hound

At a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe on July 10, Aaron Rodgers made headlines, not for his swing. But for a moment of vintage Rodgers’ energy. The incident, caught on TikTok, shows a fan approaching the veteran at the American Century Championship, asking for an autograph. The fan handed him a ticket from the Packers vs. Saints game on October 9, 2005, Rodgers’ rookie season in the NFL.

But instead of just signing, Rodgers quizzed him. “I remember you threw a pass,” the fan began, referencing the Packers’ 52-3 blowout win. Rodgers didn’t immediately oblige. Instead, he fired back with a test, “Who’d I throw it to?” The fan, surprised, admitted, “I don’t remember it like that. I was 16, 20 years ago.”

Aaron Rodgers didn’t let it slide. “I remember,” he said firmly. “You could look it up, though. Then I would believe you, and then I would sign your thing. But since I don’t believe you, I’m not going to sign it.”

Then came the final jab, “You’re an autograph hound. Yeah, you are. You can’t fool me. You can’t fool me.” In 2005, with just over five minutes left on the clock, Aaron Rodgers entered a game as Brett Favre’s backup and completed a single pass to fullback Vonta Leach for zero yards. A throw that meant nothing to most, but not to Rodgers. He’s remembered it for nearly two decades.

So when he recently called out a stranger on a golf course for forgetting that moment, it wasn’t arrogance. It was the principle. Rodgers isn’t careless with his story, and he doesn’t expect others to be either. Some viewed his reaction as over-the-top. But for a quarterback who’s built a Hall of Fame career on precision, every detail matters.