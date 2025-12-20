NFL Doctor Gives T.J. Watt Return Update as Steelers Announce News on Injury Linebacker

Essentials Inside The Story T.J. Watt’s injury forced the Steelers into an early decision.

Pittsburgh ruled Watt out as recovery timelines stayed firm.

The absence reshapes how the Steelers approach a critical stretch.

Sometimes, injuries can be so shocking that even the most experienced doctors are left scratching their heads. That’s the situation the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in right now. As they gear up for the postseason, their key defender is still on the sidelines, and the latest medical insights have only underscored how serious this situation really is.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former NFL head team doctor Dr. David Chao weighed in after learning the details of T.J. Watt’s lung injury, calling the situation baffling. “Mind blown on this one,” Chao said, reacting to reports that dry needling punctured Watt’s lung. He explained that dry needling uses thin, flexible filaments, nothing like the rigid, hollow needles used for rib block injections.

“It just escapes me how that happened,” Chao said, especially given Watt’s size and muscular build.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chao also stressed the recovery timeline. Watt required a medical procedure to address the lung issue, either stitching the puncture or placing a chest tube to reinflate the lung. That alone sets strict limits.

“You’re not playing in two weeks from that,” Chao said. “Three is the earliest. I would be surprised again if he plays this week.” His assessment lined up with what Pittsburgh ultimately decided.

The Steelers officially ruled Watt out for Week 16 against the Detroit Lions. It marks the second straight game he will miss. Watt did not practice all week as he continues to recover from emergency surgery related to a partially collapsed lung. Pittsburgh also ruled out cornerback James Pierre and guard Isaac Seumalo, while linebacker Nick Herbig is doubtful.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 13 games this season, Watt has recorded 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, and an interception. Pittsburgh’s defense is built around his pressure and presence, and replacing that is nearly impossible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At 8-6, the Steelers still sit atop the AFC North, but the margin is thin. Detroit arrives with identical urgency. For now, Pittsburgh is choosing patience over risk. Watt’s return remains uncertain. What is clear is that rushing him back is not an option. The Steelers want him healthy when the games matter most, even if that means waiting longer than fans would like.

With Watt sidelined, there’s no time to dwell on timelines. The attention turns to the next challenge. Sunday’s road test will reveal how the Steelers respond without their defensive anchor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steelers face edge-tested road battle against Lions

Sunday’s game in Detroit is a big deal for both teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions are heading into Week 16 with 8-6 records, both fighting for playoff spots where every detail counts, and mistakes can be costly. For the Steelers, being at the top of the AFC North doesn’t bring much comfort. For the Lions, each game feels like a test of who they really are. This matchup, however, might hinge more on discipline than on flashy plays.

For the Steelers, the real challenge begins with Detroit’s run game, and Jahmyr Gibbs is the focal point. He’s not just fast; he’s also incredibly decisive. Once he hits the edge, defenses often struggle to recover. This reality puts a lot of pressure on Pittsburgh’s front seven to control the space rather than just chasing after sacks.

Key players in this strategy are Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. While they’re both known for their ability to apply pressure against Detroit, it’s crucial to hold the edge rather than rush in. If they over-pursue, they risk giving Gibbs the chance to cut back, which is where he truly shines. Highsmith’s leverage and Herbig’s range will be tested on every single play. Behind them, Payton Wilson’s speed will be essential for filling gaps if they can maintain their edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the challenge of containment doesn’t end there. Detroit will test the perimeter with a variety of formations and motions. When that happens, Pittsburgh’s cornerbacks need to step up and make tackles. Joey Porter Jr. will play a vital role here. Allowing Gibbs to meet defensive backs in open space could spell disaster. The goal is to keep those plays to short gains.

Detroit’s urgency matches Pittsburgh’s. The Lions are seven-point favorites, but history hasn’t been kind. They have not won against the Steelers this century. Still, Ford Field is different now. Aaron Rodgers acknowledged it this week.

“Dan has obviously created a good culture there,” he said. “The fans are believing and really loud.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers enters off a clean performance against Miami. His protection may hinge on left tackle Dylan Cook, who could face Aidan Hutchinson, called a “game-wrecker” by Rodgers. Detroit’s defense, meanwhile, is short-handed in the secondary, forcing schematic adjustments.

Dan Campbell framed the moment simply. “You have to win the first one to start a streak.”

For Pittsburgh, the strategy is straightforward. They need to seal the edges, force everything inside, and control the tempo. If they fail to do that, Gibbs could turn the game around in a matter of seconds.