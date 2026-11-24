DK Metcalf just avoided another major setback after his heated altercation with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver faced uncertainty after he was ejected from the game. Yet in a surprising turn, the league opted not to sideline him over the clash.

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ESPN analyst Pat McAfee reported on The Pat McAfee Show, “DK Metcalf turns out not suspended. Gonna be fine, though. I don’t know why he did it so obviously in 2026. And then some of the answers he gives afterwards. It’s like he was very kind to us whenever we went to the training camp. I think very highly of him as a football player. The Detroit Lions situation last year with the fans obviously got very loud.”

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McAfee pointed towards the bigger concern for Pittsburgh. The receiver’s emotional reactions are becoming a noticeable part of his NFL career. His talent is great, but repeated controversies are creating unnecessary distractions, especially for a franchise that made a financial commitment to get him.

In the latest incident, during Pittsburgh’s Week 11 matchup against Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. Metcalf was involved in a confrontation with DeJean, which resulted in his ejection after getting two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. The NFL reviewed the situation and chose not to suspend him, although he could still face a fine.

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This was not the first time Metcalf’s temper had attracted the league’s attention. Last year, he was flagged as he tried to poke the Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker in the eye. He was fined $12,172 for his behavior.

Fan Pulse What should the NFL do about DK Metcalf's situation? Fine only One-game suspension Nothing at all SLFAPT214 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The wide receiver also got a suspension for two games after his altercation with a Detroit Lions fan during the 2025 season. McAfee mentioned that incident while discussing the latest controversy. He suggested that Metcalf’s emotional decisions had become impossible to ignore.

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Metcalf is on a four-year, $132 million contract with the Steelers, which made him one of the franchise’s heavy offensive investments. They committed more than $30 million annually. However, the two-time Pro Bowler hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations.

Through 10 games this season, Metcalf has recorded 36 receptions for 434 yards and two touchdowns. He also struggled against the Eagles, managing just one reception for two yards.

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Head coach Mike McCarthy also addressed the situation, as he acknowledged that he had talked with Metcalf after the incident. He believes in giving players chances to learn from their mistakes. But he made it clear that getting ejected was unacceptable.

“Life’s about learning situations,” McCarthy said Monday. “I do believe in second chances, so I will judge him based on my personal interaction with him. I did appreciate the way he communicated today.”

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Keeping Metcalf available is good news for the Steelers. But avoiding a suspension does not mean this erases the concerns about his behavior.