NFL Finally Grants Steelers Owner’s Long-Awaited Scheduling Wish Amid Aaron Rodgers’ Return

This week, the NFL delivered another major victory to the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ front office. When the league officially released the upcoming regular-season schedule, it granted one wish to the Steelers owner, Art Rooney II. For years, he has wanted a home game advantage in Week 1 for the Steelers.

“If you have an opportunity to open at home, open the season at home, it’s better,” Rooney told the Steelers platform during an interview. “So we always look forward to when we get that opportunity. It seems like we don’t have that opportunity that often, so we appreciate the opportunity of doing that and opening up at home.”

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Rooney didn’t spell out exactly why he prefers kicking off the year at home, but his fixation for a Week 1 home game has not been a secret. It is hard to blame him for the same, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have opened the season on their own turf at Heinz Field just twice since 2014. Now that the front office has secured the home-field advantage to start the year, the ball is officially in the players’ court to show up on day one and set the tone against the Atlanta Falcons

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However, looking at the records, it doesn’t seem like the Steelers require home game advantage in Week 1. In their last 10 season openers, they have a stellar record of 7-2-1. Both of the losses they faced have come against the New England Patriots. Their record in Week 1 games at their stadium stands at 1-1 since 2014. Their victory in 2014 came against the Cleveland Browns, and their loss in 2023 came against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the team finally gets its home game, there is another part of the schedule that has mainly irked the Pittsburgh front office, which is their Thursday night game with the Cleveland Browns on October 1. This matchup will be held just four days after the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals on September 27. Sports talk host Andrew Filliponi has explained why the historical reason why the front office isn’t happy about this scheduling decision.

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“Top Steelers insider Nick Farabaugh says some inside the Steelers organization are ‘probably irked’ by having to play another Thursday Night road game in Cleveland,” Filliponi wrote on X. “Especially after an AFC North game vs. the Bengals. The Steelers have NEVER won a Thursday night AFC North game.”

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Another calendar quirk for the Pittsburgh Steelers is their historic trip across the Atlantic. They will play an away game against the New Orleans Saints in the NFL’s first-ever game in France. This is going to be their third international matchup, following their 2013 trip to London against the Vikings and their 2025 matchup against Minnesota in Dublin.

While this schedule will certainly test the Steelers’ depth, the vibe around Pittsburgh has now completely shifted. After spending the offseason flirting with retirement, their 42-year-old quarterback is going to make a comeback for the upcoming campaign.

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Aaron Rodgers Set to Return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 Season

On Saturday, Aaron Rodgers decided to make a comeback for the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, including incentives. Last year, the 42-year-old four-time NFL MVP led the side to the AFC North title. He racked up 24 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. As per reports, he is now set to finish his illustrious 22-year career right here in Pittsburgh.

However, the biggest story here is his reunion with the new head coach, Mike McCarthy. McCarthy took the reins of the Steelers in January after Mike Tomlin called it quits following a legendary 19-year run.

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McCarthy and Rodgers have spent 13 seasons together in Green Bay. Here, McCarthy helped mold Rodgers into a superstar after he took over the starting job in 2008. Together, they secured a Super Bowl ring, and Rodgers claimed two of his four MVP trophies under him.

However, Rodgers returns to a quarterback room that has grown noticeably deeper while he was weighing his options. The team selected the former Penn State quarterback, Drew Allar, in the third round of the draft. This pick has deepened their depth chart that already featured veteran Mason Rudolph and Will Howard.

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With the Pittsburgh Steelers set to begin their organized team activities tomorrow, May 18, all eyes will be on the practice field to see the franchise QB.