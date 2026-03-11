NFL Insider Names $100M Veteran As Steelers Plan B Amid Growing Aaron Rodgers Uncertainty

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future forces Steelers to explore an option in Atlanta

Steelers view a veteran as fallback while Rodgers delays decision again

Team wants veteran mentor for rising second-year QB Will Howard

Last season, Aaron Rodgers came to the Steel City’s rescue, but amid 2026 uncertainty, another veteran, an NFC South player, has emerged. While reports reveal the Steelers are open to an A-ROD return, the Pittsburgh front office isn’t waiting around for the 42-year-old. A $100 million player could be on his way from Atlanta soon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Former Vikings playoff quarterback Kirk Cousins is among the top options for Pittsburgh if Rodgers is not back, according to league sources, while the team is legitimately high on the upside of second-year quarterback Will Howard as well,” NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported via SportsBoom.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Aaron Rodgers had a solid 2025 season with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions, at age 42, he isn’t the future of the franchise. He was already the oldest quarterback when the last season began.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the quarterback tends to take his time and assess his options, whether he will play or retire. Meanwhile, the Steelers are reportedly pushing to sign Kirk Cousins.

The Pittsburgh front office had to wait until June 2025 to confirm the signing of Rodgers last season, and hence identified Cousins as an option, who, despite a middling 2025 season with 1,721 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, has qualities the Steelers desire.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, a little before Rodgers was signed last year, Cousins was very much in the conversation. Jason La Canfora highlighted Cousins’ ability to learn and improve quickly as a strong point for the Falcons quarterback, as he rapidly recovered after an ACL injury before the 2024 season.

The veteran quarterback signed a massive four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed in March 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming from an injury, Cousins managed to complete 303-of-453 passes (66.9 percent) for 3,508 yards and 18 passing touchdowns for an 88.6 passer rating. This stellar run included a record-setting 509-yard, 4-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

But just two years later, the Falcons are reportedly preparing to move on. If the anticipated release happens in March 2026, it would mark a stunningly quick turnaround for a contract that was originally meant to anchor Atlanta’s long-term plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside this quality, Canfora detailed another aspect that has made the 37-year-old a prime target for the franchise.

“Pittsburgh would ideally pair a proven veteran starter with Howard, who they believe improved significantly in their first year as a pro after being selected in the sixth round, and has potential starting upside but needs more time to develop,” Canfora reported. “Cousins can still excel throwing the deep ball, however, and has been a stalwart in play action under center in his career, a staple for Pittsburgh offenses and something that would mesh well with new coach Mike McCarthy’s offense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Cousins’ technical fit with the Steelers’ offense under new head coach Mike McCarthy, the veteran will be required to mentor backup Will Howard, who was picked after an incredible college career, which concluded with the now 24-year-old leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 14-win season and the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2024, starting all 16 games.

Although the Steelers seem to be considering Kirk Cousins as a potential future quarterback, Aaron Rodgers recently spoke about his future in the Steel City.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he spoke about discussions with the Steelers, indicating that his next move is not likely to happen soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Rodgers issues a statement on his future in Pittsburgh

As Aaron Rodgers once again hits free agency, there haven’t been many major developments about his future in the league. The Steelers attempted to persuade Rodgers by bringing in his former head coach, Mike McCarthy, and signing wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to a three-year, $59 million deal. In the process, they lost a sixth-round draft pick.

The only name missing on the roster thus far, though, has been that of a starting quarterback for the 2026 season. In his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers shared the details of his interactions with the Steelers management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve talked to Mike [McCarthy]. I’ve talked to Omar. There’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me,” Rodgers said. “There’s no contract offer or anything, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent, and I’m enjoying my time with my wife and this part of the offseason. I think there are conversations to be had down the line, but right now, there haven’t been any progressive conversations.”

Unsurprisingly, it seems that Aaron Rodgers will be taking his time to make a call on his future with the Steelers.

However, the Pittsburgh front office isn’t waiting around with Kirk Cousins emerging as a target, as they want to present new head coach Mike McCarthy with the best chance to succeed in the 2026 season.