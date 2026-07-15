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NFL Insider Shuts Down $87 Million Guaranteed Money for Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. in Latest Contract Update

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Jul 15, 2026 | 1:01 PM EDT

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NFL Insider Shuts Down $87 Million Guaranteed Money for Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. in Latest Contract Update

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Jul 15, 2026 | 1:01 PM EDT

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Joey Porter Jr.’s contract extension has been the biggest topic of discussion this offseason. After joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, the 25-year-old cornerback is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. While speculations around the $87 million guaranteed money for Porter Jr. continue to trend, NFL insider Ray Fittipaldo shared a contradictory opinion, revealing the potential figure that the promising defensive talent can receive.

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“Guaranteeing $87 million [basically 3 years] will not happen,” said Fittipaldo during a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette fan chat. “They might have to go over $40 million in guaranteed money, but they won’t approach what you suggest.”

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Since the Steelers drafted Joey Porter Jr. in the second round, his contract does not include a fifth-year option. The 25-year-old cornerback will be playing through the final year of this contract before hitting free agency in 2027.

Historically, the Steelers have had a strict policy for guaranteed money in the league. Earlier, the franchise would only offer guaranteed money in the first year of a contract extension (the signing bonus and year-one base salary) while refusing to guarantee base salaries in the second or third year. However, Omar Khan’s appointment as general manager in 2022 seemingly changed a few dynamics.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers adapted a more modern approach with their guaranteed money policy to lock up young core pieces. For example, Khan & Co. handed linebacker Nick Herbig a four-year, $100 million extension with $42 million in guarantees last month.

Due to this extension deal, many assumed the $87 million as a possible figure for Porter Jr. However, Ray Fittipaldo contradicted the reports by noting that the front office will resist giving a higher number to the 25-year-old CB.

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Pittsburgh still typically reserves multi-year guarantees for clear-cut, top-of-the-market players. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Rams offered Trent McDuffie a four-year contract extension worth $124 million, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. Along with an average payout of $31 million per year, McDuffie will also earn $100 million in total guarantees.

If Porter Jr.’s agent uses McDuffie’s deal as a benchmark during negotiations, it may also result in a standoff between the two parties. However, as things stand, nothing has been made official by the Steelers or Porter Jr. yet.

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Joey Porter Jr.’s stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers so far

Right from his rookie season, Porter Jr. has been showing up for his team. By the end of the 2025 season, he racked up 165 combined tackles and 31 pass deflections in 47 regular-season career games.

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Porter Jr.’s output has been crucial to the team. However, the highlight of his career came last year when Porter Jr. allowed zero touchdowns. Meanwhile, across his three-year career in the league so far, he has surrendered only one touchdown in coverage.

However, there are also a few concerns around the 25-year-old’s game. As a cornerback, interceptions stand as one of the key metrics to determine output. But Joey Porter Jr. has not impressed the team so far. In three seasons with the Steelers, he has racked up only three interceptions (averaging one per season).

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According to former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley, Porter Jr.’s lack of creating turnovers will be an issue in his contract extension.

“The biggest issue I would have, and I’m sure the Steelers would have, is the lack of interceptions,” said Whaley on 93.7 The Fan. “To me, to be considered in the top five, you have to get your hands on the ball. And he’s got a history since he was at Penn State of not creating turnovers.”

It will be interesting to see how the contract negotiations with Joey Porter Jr. will proceed.

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, where he covers the league's news cycle with a focus on player storylines, off-field and legal developments, and the reactions that follow the NFL's biggest controversies. His reporting ranges across teams like the Browns, Steelers, Eagles, and Giants, tracking everything from roster drama to the veteran voices weighing in on the league's hot-button moments. A former national-level athlete, Nilaav brings a competitive perspective to his writing, pairing technical insight with clear, accessible storytelling. He moved to football after more than two years covering MMA and boxing on the combat sports beat. He is also pursuing a degree in Sports Management, approaching his work with analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for NFL fans.

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