Aaron Rodgers is facing criticism from a former NFL star after his sudden exit from the Steelers. Rodgers had asked head coach Mike McCarthy to give up play-calling, and when McCarthy refused, things fell apart within days. Aqib Talib says Rodgers handled it the wrong way and quit on his team.

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“I’m definitely not on Aaron Rodgers’ side, I promise you that,” Talib said on Skip Bayless’ Gridiron podcast. “I understand the frustration. I understand you going to meet with McCarthy. That’s the right thing to do. Let’s go get in front of this play-calling situation, how you handle that situation, but the minute he’s like he’s not ready to change the play-calling operations, then you just do what you been doing.

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“He call a play that you don’t like, call your own play. It comes out that you been doing that anyway, right? So what’s the difference gon’ be? If he calls a play I don’t like, that sh*t, I’m calling my own play. There’s no point in this situation where you say, ‘Do it my way, or I quit.’ Like, because that’s you quitting on your team.”

Aaron Rodgers had reportedly asked Mike McCarthy to hand over the play calling. McCarthy said no, and the QB insisted he was dead serious.

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“I was very clear with the ultimatum,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It wasn’t a veiled ultimatum. It wasn’t posturing. It was me as the leader of the football team inspired by my teammates.”

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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The ultimatum was that Rodgers either got to call all the plays or the team release him, per Pittsburgh insider Gerry Dulac. The Steelers followed with the latter decision.

The development came after Rodgers was initially benched for the Broncos game. He was coming off two poor games against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers also recorded his worst ever start against the Bengals, throwing eight straight incompletions.

On The Pat McAfee Show, the QB also claimed that McCarthy dozed off in a meeting, and that the head coach was not very interested in the defense.

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“There were some guys early on that were … didn’t like the way things were going, especially defensive guys. Mike didn’t want to get to know the defense,” Rodgers said. “At one point, I told him, ‘You should really lean into the defensive guys a little bit more and talk to those guys,’ and he said, ‘Well, I don’t think I need to.’ And I said, ‘Well, I disagree with that.'”

While Rodgers shared everything publicly, McCarthy kept things private.

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“Aaron and I have a long history,” McCarthy said. “He has a lot of opinions, and those are things we always talked about. Once again, I consider those private conversations.”

Rodgers was released soon after speaking out, and Art Rooney made the team’s position plain.

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“… Insubordination can’t be tolerated in any organization,” Rooney told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “When you start getting ultimatums, you can’t live with that. [Rodgers] talks about wanting to be a good teammate, but you don’t do that to your teammates a couple of days before the game; that’s for sure.”

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic spoke with some who have worked with McCarthy. Even though there are differing opinions on the latter’s leadership, the way Rodgers aired out all the allegations was “not particularly popular around the league.”

Talib himself alleged that McCarthy might not be the only person to doze off in meetings. However, he never revealed any of those things to the media when he was an active player.

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Rodgers has gone unclaimed on waivers, and it remains to be seen if he will be picked by another team at all. Or else, we might have seen the last of the veteran quarterback, who has already declared that this is his last season.