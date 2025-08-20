NFL Legend Who Condemned Aaron Rodgers Expresses Major Concern for Steelers QB

The story of Aaron Rodgers and Rod Woodson is at least double-layered. About 10 months ago, Woodson, one of the most respected cornerbacks in NFL history and a Pittsburgh Steelers icon, openly questioned Rodgers’ leadership when the QB was struggling in the Jets locker room. Now, with Rodgers wearing the black and gold, Woodson has shifted from critic to cautious supporter, voicing both admiration and deep concerns about whether the Steelers can truly maximize what the veteran quarterback has left with him in the tank.

One of the most important voices in Steelers history, Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, is raising a red flag. Woodson knows Rodgers’ greatness. He’s not questioning the arm or the instincts. In fact, he went out of his way to praise the quarterback’s longevity and natural gifts: “No, he’s still going to throw the football. … Aaron Rodgers, I think he’ll become R.A. in his 60s. He’ll get out of bed and he’ll throw a 50-yard bullet to whoever’s down the field.” Woodson emphasized that the 41-year-old still has the top-tier capability, but he may not be able to take as many hits as before, if and when their O-line is breached.

He further added, “Can they protect him? That’d be my question for the Steelers offensive line. If they can protect him, give him some time, he still has a nice little arm. They got a solid running game. I think they upgraded the defense … they’re all in this year. … We gotta beat the Ravens.” That’s the heart of the issue. Pittsburgh’s roster has quietly been reshaped: Najee Harris has left the fray, and the Steelers, hoping for their 2023 and 2024 offensive investments to mature, did not make any additions to the offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Furthermore, rookie offensive tackle Gareth Warren and fourth-string quarterback Skylar Thompson have taken heavy hits in training. In fact, Warren is now out with an injury. Thompson even made Rodgers send a strong message to the offensive line, as he revealed it on Cameron Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast. He said, “And one thing, one really important moment, Skylar got knocked down early in camp. And I walked out there like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ I looked back and nobody was walking out there. And I told the line, ‘Don’t you ever let that happen again.”

But while Woodson now frames his concerns around the Steelers’ ability to protect Aaron Rodgers and his ability at this age to take hits, it wasn’t long ago that his doubts were aimed directly at the quarterback himself.

When Rod Woodson called out Aaron Rodgers

Back in 2024, when Aaron Rodgers was still with the New York Jets, Woodson openly questioned the veteran amid a turbulent season. Although his words were sharp and deliberate, they weren’t just criticism for criticism’s sake. Rodgers’ numbers in the 2024 season painted a complicated picture. He finished the season with a passer rating of 90.5, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions over 17 games. Statistically, it was a respectable campaign; the kind many quarterbacks across the league would envy. But the results didn’t translate to wins. The Jets stumbled to a 5–12 record, leaving fans frustrated and analysts pointing fingers at leadership and chemistry rather than just talent.

Hence, on What The Football w Suzy Shuster & Amy Trask segment at The Rich Eisen Show, Woodson was asked if he sees Rodgers as the locker room leader; his reply was quite heavy to say the least. “No, I don’t think he is [a leader]. I think he has the power and he has a voice, but is he that guy that uplifts the rest of the team? Because a leader brings everybody with them, from the front or the back, either. But a leader galvanizes the group, making everybody feel important, making everybody feel like they belong. That’s what a leader is. Is it Aaron? I’m not sure. I would think not at this stage of his career because he has one foot probably in retirement.”

That context is critical. In 2023, Rodgers’ season in New York lasted only four snaps before a torn Achilles ended his year. By the time he returned in 2024, the team’s momentum was fractured, and his presence couldn’t reverse the slide. For Woodson, it reinforced the idea that Rodgers’ individual brilliance wasn’t enough; the intangibles, the ability to rally a locker room and drive results, were missing. Now in 2025? One thing is, he isn’t retired.

But we can’t forget this is Aaron Rodgers’ last ride before he drives off into the sunset. Can he shadow the 2024 season with a phenomenal 2025 season? The hope is there. And the stakes are higher. The squad is different, but the expectations? They’re still the same. So when Woodson questioned Rodgers’ leadership, it was less about whether he could throw the football. That was never in doubt. It was more about whether he could carry an entire organization through adversity.