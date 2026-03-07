NFL Legend Warren Moon Explains Exactly Why Aaron Rodgers Will Return as Steelers QB Remains Mum About Future

Essentials Inside The Story Rodgers showed 25 TDs, 7 INTs, 3,322 yards at age 42

Former NFL player believes retirement is unlikely

DK Metcalf led the Steelers WR room in 2025 with 850 yards

As Aaron Rodgers’ continued silence fuels a storm of retirement speculation, one of his legendary peers has stepped forward to offer a definitive answer. There are still a few who believe the veteran quarterback will return, even though his age is a major hindrance. One such individual is former NFL quarterback Warren Moon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think he wants to come back, and I think he is going to come back,” said Warren Moon to TMZSports on YouTube. “I think if he would have retired, he would’ve done it by now. But Aaron [Rodgers] likes to take as much time as he possibly can… He had a pretty good season last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the back of a promising season in the AFC North, Moon believes that this performance, which almost translated into a playoff run, is exactly why the quarterback will return to the team that has been happy to have him.

Entering the 2025 season as the NFL’s oldest quarterback, Aaron Rodgers was joining a new team with high expectations. His electric performance for the Steelers, with 25 touchdowns in total for just seven interceptions, showcased that there is still fuel left in the tank for the 22nd season of his remarkable career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think with a season under his belt, knowing that the players that he has, and if they make a couple of additions to their team, I think they can be a team that can be reckoned with,” Moon continued. “They went to the playoffs this year, who knows what they can do with another year, Aaron Rodgers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

3,322 passing yards at the age of 42 is no joke, and all that with an almost 66% pass completion rate. Aaron Rodgers proved why he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Playing his first season with the Steelers, he won ten of his 16 games, earning them a playoff spot.

Likewise, Moon also believes that these stats prove that Rodgers can still perform at the highest level. As things stand, free agency is just around the corner, and the draft is less than two months away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The franchise has a chance to bring in some new players, especially wide receivers. Besides D.K. Metcalf, there are barely any wide receivers with that X-factor.

Metcalf’s 850 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns remain unmatched on the roster. He has great chemistry with Rodgers on the field, which helped him produce such numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago December 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 throws a pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251215_zsp_g257_032 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Moon pointed out that if Rodgers wanted to retire, he would have already done so. The Steelers’ new head coach, Mike McCarthy, also revealed that he had held talks with Rodgers, and they are in touch.

Rodgers played 13 seasons under McCarthy in Green Bay, winning Super Bowl XLV. Surely, both of them would like to repeat the success in Gold and Black. Although Warren Moon walks the path of Rodgers’ return, the Steelers quarterback still hasn’t given sure-shot answer about his future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers makes the offseason’s first appearance to address retirement rumors

Since their Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to hear Aaron Rodgers address his future. Unfortunately, they were left waiting for an answer. Throughout the offseason, the quarterback chose to relax and stay low.

However, recently, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, and the fans had hoped that this could be it. But the veteran quarterback still refrained from speaking about his future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anybody on here that is expecting me to make some big decision, just turn it off now,” said Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show.

It is clear that the veteran quarterback is taking his sweet time. It would also seem like Rodgers has received no deadline or had any mention of contract negotiations.

It remains to be seen how long the Steelers will hold out for him. As per Adam Schefter, the franchise is looking to clear up everything by mid-March so that it can take advantage of free agency to build a championship squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have also held talks with several quarterbacks in case the Super Bowl winner does not return. Currently, Rodgers is busy spending his time far away from these thoughts. With the ball still in his court as of now, it remains to be seen how things turn out once mid-March arrives.