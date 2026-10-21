“NFL Likes Money”: Steelers’ Cam Heyward Gets Blunt on Why Paris Game Isn’t Canceled As League Shares Security Plans for Teams

The Steelers vs. Saints clash in France is raising more and more doubts. With authorities already concerned about the safety of players and fans, many thought the game might get canceled. However, it is going ahead, and Cam Heyward has a blunt take on why.

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“NFL does feel comfortable in sending us over,” Cam Heyward said on The Rich Eisen Show. “That’s the trust we have to believe in. Hopefully we’re not going into a firestorm, but for us, we have to be smart about what we’re doing out there. No traveling alone. Make sure we stay in groups and don’t wander off too far.”

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He further added that not going was not a possibility, saying, “The NFL likes money, so we’re not looking for that opportunity.”

Well, the hype is already building in France, and losing that opportunity might be hard for the league. As per Associated Press reports, Stade de France can hold around 82,000 people. The NFL’s head of Europe and Asia-Pacific, Brett Gosper, said 70% of the tickets were purchased by people in France, while another 10% were bought by fans from other European countries.

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The NFL is also expanding its international games. This season, the league is holding a record nine regular-season games across seven countries and four continents, giving more fans around the world a chance to watch NFL teams play live. So, changing those plans also seems unlikely.

On top of that, the NFL is taking extra safety measures for Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints in Paris because of the recent riots and protests in France. The league wants to make sure that players, fans, and everyone working at the game stay safe.

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Peter O’Reilly, an NFL executive, said the league is working with French authorities and the U.S. State Department to prepare for the game. NFL security officials, including Cathy Lanier, are already in France to help manage the situation and ensure everything goes smoothly.

But even with all the safety measures, concerns remain. France has experienced serious protests after people became frustrated with the rising cost of living and problems with public services. Around 550,000 people took to the streets across the country, including 110,000 in Paris. While many people protested peacefully, some groups turned violent, clashing with police, looting shops, and damaging buildings.

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The violence led to almost 2,400 arrests, while nearly 1,000 police officers and gendarmes were injured, according to France’s interior ministry. The situation has raised concerns about safety in Paris ahead of Sunday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.

Despite these concerns, both teams have already outlined their travel plans. The New Orleans Saints arrived in Paris on Monday morning on a direct flight after beating the New York Giants 34–27. Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said his team planned to travel on Thursday evening.

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Now, it will be interesting to see how the game unfolds amid all the chaos, and which team wins the first regular-season game in Paris.