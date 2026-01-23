NFL Makes Final Decision on T.J. Watt’s Pro Bowl Status After Steelers LB’s Sudden Injury News

Essentials Inside The Story T.J. Watt's injury paves the way for a Jaguars linebacker.

The defender joins teammate Ross Matiscik in the Pro Bowl Games.

Is Watt's time at the Steelers at an end?

A late twist has shaken up the Pro Bowl lineup. With Steelers star T.J. Watt forced out due to injury, the NFL had to act fast. That sudden decision has now brought good news for Jacksonville, as one Jaguars defender earns a well-deserved shot on football’s big stage. Local radio station 1010 XL / 92.5 FM shared the news on X.

“BREAKING: The Jaguars have been awarded another Pro Bowler!” the tweet read. “Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd has been named to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games in replacement of injured Steelers LB T.J. Watt.”

The announcement quickly gained traction among Jaguars fans.

Lloyd replaces Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who was ruled out after reportedly suffering a serious injury during a dry needling session, where a needle caused his lung to collapse. He was hospitalized and later underwent successful surgery, but he is still not healthy enough to return for the Pro Bowl.

Lloyd became just the second player in the last 20 seasons to post at least 10 quarterback hits and five interceptions, joining Lavonte David’s 2013 season. He was also named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. His 99-yard third-quarter interception return for a touchdown off Patrick Mahomes played a big part in the Jaguars’ 31-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

Statistically, Lloyd posted his best numbers in his four-year career since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Starting 15 games, he totalled 81 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery. Such figures even earned him the praise of the Jaguars hierarchy.

“Such an impactful season. What he meant to our end result was certainly notable,” Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said. “The way in which he operated on a daily, weekly basis was really cool to watch and observe. He committed himself to being the best version. The connection between him, the coaching staff was real. He was being deployed in the right ways.”

Devin Lloyd has now become the second Jaguars player, after long snapper Ross Matiscik, who was named a starter last month, to make the Pro Bowl Games. Lloyd’s Pro Bowl selection caps a statement season and reinforces the Jaguars’ growing presence among the league’s elite defenders.

As for T.J. Watt, his absence will be a tough blow for Pittsburgh. The linebacker’s future with the Steelers also seems uncertain, after his contract extension included a unique clause.

T.J. Watt’s loyalty to the Steelers is tied to Mike Tomlin

T.J. Watt, the Steelers’ all-time sack leader (115), has made it clear that his loyalty to Pittsburgh was closely tied to head coach Mike Tomlin. When negotiating his 2025 contract extension, Watt reportedly included a clause specifying that he would only play under Tomlin, underscoring the coach’s impact on his decision.

On Monday, Steelers Depot shared a tweet highlighting Watt’s stance on the contract: “It was huge in my contract talks. I don’t want to play for anyone other than Mike T.”

T.J. Watt’s deal with the Steelers wasn’t just about money; it was about trust. The star pass rusher made it clear during 2025 contract talks that he would suit up only if Mike Tomlin remained in charge, showing the coach’s irreplaceable role.

In July 2025, Watt signed a three-year, $123 million extension, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defenders. His 2025 regular-season performance underscored his dominance on the field, tallying 23 solo tackles, 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions.

T.J. Watt’s injury and Mike Tomlin’s departure mark a challenging period for the Steelers, putting both the team’s future and Watt’s commitment in question. While Watt’s dominance on the field is undeniable, his absence opens the door for rising stars like Devin Lloyd, highlighting the ever-changing landscape of the NFL and the impact of leadership on player loyalty.