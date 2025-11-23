NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Jalen Ramsey Spitting Incident

A heated AFC North matchup turned messy fast. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals were already trading blows on the field, but the tension boiled over near the sideline. One hard shove led to another. A punch flew after an alleged spit. And the league made it official. Jalen Ramsey was hit with a fine for the chaos.

Ramsey was fined $14,491 for his punch during the confrontation. Reporter Jay Morrison made it clear on X.

“Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey fined $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his response to #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase spitting on him.”

The spark came when Ramsey, the Steelers defensive back, delivered a closed-fist shot to the helmet of Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Officials spotted it instantly. They tossed Ramsey from the game without hesitation. The Steelers crowd roared. And just like that, the rivalry got even more fuel. However, the punch was only one part of the mess.

Later, the missing piece appeared. A video clip showed Chase spitting toward Ramsey before the punch. The act sparked everything. Chase rejected the claim at first. But the league reviewed the footage and made its ruling. The third-year wideout was suspended one game on Friday.

The news hit Cincinnati hard because he is the engine of their passing attack. Still, the league made it clear that the spit crossed the line. As a result, Chase will miss the Bengals’ next matchup against the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, Ramsey’s punishment stops with the fine and his earlier ejection. But what’s Jalen Ramsey’s reaction to it?

Jalen Ramsey addressed the incident

After the chaos, Jalen Ramsey finally explained what pushed him over the edge. He did not hold back. ESPN’s Ben Baby shared his words.

“I don’t give a f**k about football after that, respectfully, I’m always going to be all for trash talking, sh-t talking, stuff like that. I actually enjoy that part of the game; I think people know that. As soon as he spit, it was like, “F**k that.”

Meanwhile, reporters also asked the Steelers’ head coach how he viewed the situation. Mike Tomlin kept it simple and blunt.

He said he had “no message if someone spits in your face.” He then added that anyone in that spot should “do what comes natural.”

So, Pittsburgh understood Ramsey’s response even before the league issued its ruling.

Pittsburgh traded for Ramsey in a huge move with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year. He stepped into a leadership role fast and even lined up at safety to help a beat-up secondary.

Jalen Ramsey recorded four tackles and one pass defended in the win. Chase managed only three grabs on ten targets for 30 yards.

And in the end, the Steelers took it 41-22. Now they are on top of the AFC North at 6-4. Next, they will face the Chicago Bears in a Week 12 showdown.