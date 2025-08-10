NFL Media’s Odd Gesture for Mike Tomlin Makes Steelers HC Leave Podium Immediately

Mike Tomlin’s been around the league long enough to face just about every curveball a press conference can offer. tough roster questions, heated postgame debates, you name it. Usually, he’s unflappable, armed with sharp one-liners and steady composure. But his latest trip to the podium? Let’s just say it took a left turn nobody saw coming, leaving some fans scratching their heads and wondering if they’d stumbled onto an entirely different show.

Tomlin kicked things off the way he always does: a crisp, confident, and in complete command of the media room. Then came the pause, the kind that usually signals the start of the back-and-forth between coach and reporters. Only this time, something about the room’s vibe felt… different.

Turns out, the “different” vibe was because… nobody asked a single question. Tomlin waited, maybe 10 seconds, scanning the room like, really? nothing? But the silence held. So he just tossed out a quick “thank you,” walked off, and that was that.

Maybe it was a timing thing. Maybe he left too early. Or maybe the room was filled with introverted reporters. But it’s something we’ve never seen before. Oh, and this wasn’t the first time Mike Tomlin has abruptly left the media room.

Back in January 2024, after a tough playoff loss, he cut a presser short the moment a reporter brought up his contract. And let’s be honest: no one wants to hear about his contract after losing a playoff game. But that’s normal. Plenty of coaches have left the media room if they didn’t like the question. But this time? No question at all. Peculiar.

Maybe the reporters are in preseason mode, too. And Mike Tomlin? He seemed a happy man when no questions were thrown at him. He chuckled, said ‘thank you’ as if he was the happiest man in the world, and left the room hurriedly. And after the win in the preseason opener vs the Jaguars, you’d think the questions would be spilling from all around.

Breaking down Steelers’ preaseason opener

As big a puzzle as the presser was, the Jaguars game left the fans with a lot of answers. Pittsburgh’s 31–25 win brought a few highlight-reel moments but, more importantly, showed off just how deep this roster might be. Both vets and young guns chipped in under the lights, making plays when it counted.

Pittsburgh’s defense kept Jacksonville to 25 points and made them settle for a wild 70-yard field goal right before halftime (that was atrocious, to be fair). It only happened because the Steelers’ secondary played with so much heat, clamping down late in the half and essentially daring the Jags to try the impossible.

The Jags might’ve racked up 273 passing yards on paper, but Pittsburgh’s secondary (anchored by James Pierre) was locked in. Pierre was targeted five times and didn’t give up a single catch, a standout performance on a night where crisp communication in the back end made all the difference.

Rookie sensation Travis Hunter got his first taste of NFL action, logging 18 snaps split between offense and defense. Even with Pittsburgh’s secondary running a bit thin, they kept him in check. And of course, the headliners showed up. Minkah Fitzpatrick was everywhere, racking up tackles, knocking down a pass, and reminding everyone exactly why he’s a 2025 Pro Bowler.

Right alongside him, DeShon Elliott looked every bit worth his new two-year, $12.5 million deal, bringing his trademark physicality in the box while keeping coverage tight over the middle. Add in Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, two big offseason moves to lock down the corner. If this game showed us anything, it’s that Steelers’ secondary is the driving force this season.