NFL Officially Makes Pandemic-Era Rule Permanent After Steelers’ Push

Essentials Inside The Story The league announces rule changes ahead of the new season

Pittsburgh's proposal stems from the practice followed during the pandemic

Roger Goodell issued a clear statement on the Rooney Rule

Ahead of the 2026 season, the league has announced its new rule changes following the annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. Thanks to a push from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the way every NFL team pursues free agents has been permanently altered.

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“By Pittsburgh, to make permanent the change implemented during the 2025 season that permits clubs to have one video or phone call with no more than five prospective Unrestricted Free Agents during the Two-Day Negotiation Period, and to permit clubs to make travel arrangements with such players upon agreeing to terms,” the suggested rule said.

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The rule was earlier proposed during the legal tampering period in March 2025 and allows teams to speak directly to free agents (not just agents) and arrange travel once a deal is agreed upon. This change 1 was designed to make negotiations “competitively fairer.”

Pittsburgh’s proposal was approved in 2025 on a one-year (trial basis), as the league operated under the proposal for free agency this March. After careful consideration and one go-around, the league made it a permanent rule change.

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Before the league added this rule, teams weren’t permitted to talk directly to free agents themselves throughout the legal tampering period. Instead, they had to speak to the agents of those players. Likewise, franchises would not organize travel for players they re-signed during the legal tampering period until the new league year commenced.

Furthermore, the rule change was based on the practice of virtual visits and remote scouting during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a global lockdown resulting in travel bans and facility closures, the league was forced to adapt and allow virtual interviews for the Draft and Free Agency. This proved that “face-to-face” connection via screen was efficient and effective.

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In addition to this change, the NFL also approved six significant rule changes this offseason.

1. By Competition Committee, to permit the kicking team to declare an onside kick at any time during the game.

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2. By Competition Committee, to eliminate the kicking team’s incentive to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds when kicking off from the 50-yard line.

3. By Competition Committee, to modify the kickoff alignment requirements for the receiving team players in the setup zone.

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4-A. By Competition Committee, to allow League personnel to consult with on-field officials when considering disqualifications for both flagrant football acts and non-football acts without being called on the field.

5. By Competition Committee; for one year only, to allow the NFL Officiating department to correct clear and obvious mistakes made by on-field officials that impact the game, in the event that there is a work stoppage involving the game officials represented by the NFL Referees Association.”

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Subsequently, another key rule emerged as a topic of discussion during the annual meeting, prompting NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to issue a statement.

NFL commissioner addresses changes to the Rooney Rule

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has issued a clear mandate on the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minorities for vacant coaching and executive positions. Recently, the rule faced scrutiny from James Uthmeier, as the Florida attorney expressed that the rule violates Miami’s laws and sent a letter arguing his case.

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“One thing that doesn’t change is our values and we believe in diversity and its benefit to the National Football League,” Goodell said at the league’s annual meetings in Phoenix.

“We are well aware of the laws and where the laws are changing and evolving. We think the Rooney Rule is consistent with those and we certainly will engage with the Florida AG or anybody else as we have in the past to talk about our policies.”

However, Uthmeier has further iterated that he is open to the NFL’s legal argument only if it can counter his claims.

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“We will likely, in short order, I mean, I’m always willing to have conversations,” he said. “We’ll hear arguments. If they can make the case that this doesn’t violate Florida law, I’ll certainly listen to it. But we feel pretty confident that it does violate the law, and then we will likely soon thereafter file a complaint in Florida state court.”

The NFL’s 2026 rule changes modernize both on-field play and free agency procedures, with the Steelers’ proposal making a lasting impact on how teams interact with prospective players. Commissioner Goodell’s firm defense of the Rooney Rule further signals the league’s commitment to its core values heading into the new season.