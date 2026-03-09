NFL Quietly Approves Steelers-Proposed Rule Change Before Aaron Rodgers Hits Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story The Pittsburgh Steelers head into NFL free agency with uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers

A rule change proposed by Pittsburgh could suddenly give them a unique advantage this time

Rodgers' future still looks unclear

Just like the rest of the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers are counting down the hours until 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, when NFL free agency officially opens. However, the Aaron Rodgers situation is still unresolved, which means Pittsburgh could remain patient while exploring other options. They are already linked with several names across the market. However, this year’s free agency period comes with a small but meaningful advantage for teams. The NFL quietly approved a rule change proposed by the Steelers that will reshape how negotiations begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 9.

“A subtle but significant change when the NFL’s free agent negotiating window opens Monday: For the first time, clubs may conduct one video or phone call (maximum 1 hour) with up to five free agents, rather than communicating strictly through their agents as in past years,” Pelissero reported on X.

“The Steelers proposed this rule change, and it was quietly approved last spring. Each call can last a maximum of 1 hour. A positive for everyone involved, including the players who will actually get to talk to coaches and others before making life-changing decisions.”

Previously, teams could only negotiate with a player’s agent during the legal tampering window. The player himself was not part of the conversation. Now that the restriction is gone, organizations can speak directly with free agents before deals become official. That change may sound small, but it creates a real connection between teams and players. Hearing from coaches and front offices could easily influence where a player decides to sign.

Naturally, the Steelers could benefit from that adjustment. They have already been linked to several targets. One name drawing attention is wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Even after trading for DK Metcalf before the 2025 season, Pittsburgh struggled to get steady production from the rest of the receiving group. Metcalf delivered, but the depth behind him never truly stabilized.

Because of the new rule, the Steelers could start building a case for Diggs immediately. The veteran is expected to be released by the New England Patriots in free agency after a bounce-back season. Even at 32 years old, Diggs remains one of the most dependable receivers of the past decade. After all, he recorded four straight seasons with more than 100 receptions from 2020 through 2023.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are linked with another potential option. Fox Sports reporter Greg Auman suggested the Black and Gold could look toward the City of Fountains for help in the secondary.

“He has three interceptions in four seasons in Kansas City, one sack and zero forced fumbles, but he’s solid and consistent enough as a defender to be Pro Football Focus’ No. 5 safety in 2025,” Auman notes while discussing Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook.

So again, unlike previous years, the Steelers now have a rare edge entering free agency. They can speak directly with targets like Diggs or Cook the moment the window opens. That opportunity might help them move faster than rivals around the league. At the same time, they will keep monitoring Rodgers’ situation.

The Steelers are hopeful as Aaron Rodgers hits free agency

Last week, Aaron Rodgers finally addressed his situation for the first time since the season ended in January. However, the four-time MVP did not offer a clear answer about his future, either with the Steelers or somewhere else. Meanwhile, the veteran quarterback is only a few days away from entering free agency. However, Rodgers made it clear that Pittsburgh has not forced him into making a quick decision about the 2026 season.

“There’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me,” Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show last week. “There’s no contract offer or anything, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent. … I’m enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the off season.”

Earlier in the offseason, Rodgers joined the Steelers on a one-year deal worth $13.65 million, which he signed in June 2025 after a long decision process. Eventually, the move worked well on the field. Rodgers started 16 games, threw 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions, and helped guide the Steelers to an AFC North title before their playoff run ended against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

At the same time, communication between both sides has not completely stopped. Rodgers confirmed that general manager Omar Khan continues to stay in touch.

“I’ve had conversations with Omar [Khan],” Rodgers said. “I think Omar enjoyed having me there. I think the guys had a positive response to our time together, but again, there hasn’t been any deadlines set on me.”

Last year, Rodgers visited the Steelers’ practice facility on March 21 but waited until June 5, just before mandatory minicamp, to finalize the deal. Because of that experience, Khan acknowledged the team hopes to avoid another lengthy situation.

“I don’t really want to say it has to be done by then,” Khan said when asked if he needed a decision by the start of free agency on March 11. “Would like to have an idea, but it just isn’t going to go like it did last year… I think the circumstances are a little different, just conversations we had. I think neither side wants to have this drag on like it did last year.”

Now, because of the new free agency rule, other teams can also jump in if they want Rodgers for the upcoming season. So now the Steelers remain hopeful, but clarity has not arrived yet. For now, the waiting continues as Aaron Rodgers prepares to officially enter free agency.